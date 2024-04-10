“Polo in Paradise” Returns to the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club on May 5

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(April 10, 2024) Santa Barbara, CA — The Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club is thrilled to announce the opening day of the 2024 Polo Season is on Sunday, May 5, kicking off an action-packed season filled with exciting tournaments and events that will showcase some of the most talented polo players from across the globe. With a record number of teams and players participating at every level, this season is set to be one of the most memorable in the club’s history. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online here.

“Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club has always been a coveted world-class destination for polo players and enthusiasts alike,” shared David Sigman, General Manager of the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. “It’s a place where players from around the world come to play against top-tier competition, while also experiencing the beauty of Santa Barbara. Our club’s long-standing reputation for providing a top-notch polo experience, paired with the stunning backdrop of the Santa Ynez Mountains and the Pacific Ocean, is why it continues to attract players and spectators from all corners of the world. We are honored to continue this tradition of excellence and look forward to another exciting season.”

The full 2024 Season schedule can be found online here. The season opens with the 12 Goal Series (May and June) followed by the pinnacle High Goal Series, (July and August), and closing out the season is the 8 Goal Series (September and October). This season, spectators can watch polo on the fields all weekend long, starting with the Friday Happy Hour match at 4 pm, followed by Saturday matches (times vary, check website), and culminating with Sunday Polo at 4 pm. The Club also offers polo lessons and clinics at their Polo Academy and will host a variety of social events and happenings throughout the season.

“Our goal is to create an unforgettable day for everyone who visits the club, whether they are members of the club, lifelong polo fans, or experiencing the sport for the first time,” continued Sigman. “We are proud to offer our guests a truly unique experience, both on and off the field. With something for everyone, from families and kids to the social scene, to the players and teams that come here to compete among some of the world’s best – the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club is one of the finest venues you’ll find in the country to enjoy the sport of polo, and so much more.”

SUNDAY POLO

Join the fun every Sunday at the club, May through October! The 2024 Polo Season kicks off on Sunday, May 5, with the Lucid Motors, Pope Challenge Cup. Doors open for Sunday Polo at 2:00 p.m., when guests can arrive early and enjoy drinks and food at the Polo Grill. At 2:30 pm, the crowds gather for the Pony Parade, the singing of the National Anthem, and team introductions, which all lead up to the ball throw-in to start the match at 3:00 p.m. Sunday Polo is open to the public and General Admission tickets start at $30, with a variety of seating options.

Elevate your Sunday Polo experience and reserve a Luxury Cabana for up to 10 guests, or host your own party in one of our fieldside Tents, which can accommodate groups, large or small.

Tickets are available online here. For those celebrating a special occasion or have groups of 10 or more, the Club offers a variety of special VIP accommodations to choose from.

FRIDAY HAPPY HOUR

Friday Happy hour at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club returns! Every Friday at 4:00 p.m. the public is invited to watch the Friday afternoon polo match with complimentary admission, and enjoy Happy Hour drink specials and bar bites in a fun and casual environment.

POLO GRILL

The Polo Grill – the Club’s fieldside restaurant – offers a front row seat to Polo in Paradise, and a menu featuring California cuisine classics, as well as a curated selection of local wine & beer, and craft cocktails. The Polo Grill is open Fridays (Happy Hour Match) starting at 2pm, Saturdays from 12pm – 2pm and Sundays starting at 2pm for the main match. For more information call (805) 617-0808.

POLO BOUTIQUE

The Club’s newly renovated Polo Boutique will also reopen on Friday, May 5, offering a curated selection of chic apparel for both men and women, and is open to the public every Sunday throughout the season. The boutique showcases everything from casual and elegant women’s apparel and hats perfect for Sunday Polo, handbags, and accessories to sporty and sophisticated men’s brands and logo wear, making it the perfect place to shop in between the match and stomping divots. Open on Fridays at 4:00 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm throughout the season, there’s something for everyone at the boutique.

The Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club’s 2024 season sponsors include Aperol, Farmers & Merchants Bank, Ferguson, Fess Parker, Folded Hills, Jackson Hole Horse Emporium, Kopu, Lucid Motors, Margerum Wine Company, Montecito Luxury Group, Mount Juliet Estate, NEFT Vodka, Netjets, O’Gara Westlake Village Bentley, Palm Tree, US Polo Association, and Whittier Trust.

For more information about 2024 corporate partnership opportunities, please click here. View the full season schedule by clicking here.