State Route 246 Traffic Redirection Between Buellton and Solvang Begins Wednesday, April 17

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Travelers on State Route 246 between Thumbelina Drive in Buellton and Skytt Mesa Drive in Solvang will be redirected beginning Wednesday, April 17 at 7:30 am.

Both eastbound and westbound traffic will utilize the eastbound lanes of which will be separated by a painted median to keep traffic flowing.

This redirection will allow Caltrans to begin a pavement and grind project on the westbound lanes of SR 246.

This redirection on SR 246 will continue daily from 7:30 am to 3 pm through Wednesday, April 24. There will be no traffic redirection on Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21.

Travelers are encouraged to be aware of electronic message boards, flaggers and all highway workers within this work zone.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: @Caltrans_D5.