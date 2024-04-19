Governor Newsom Announces Award of $8 Million in Funding to Move People Out of Vehicle Encampments and into Housing

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Governor Gavin Newsom announced on April 18, 2024, that Santa Barbara County – in a joint application with the City of Santa Barbara – has been awarded $7,975,380 to tackle the pressing issue of unsheltered homelessness in the region. This grant aims to link individuals currently residing in vehicle encampments throughout the County to a housing solution.

The Encampment Resolution Funding encompasses various crucial components, including funding for expanded vehicle-specific outreach teams. The County and City intend to contract with New Beginnings’ Safe Parking Program to serve approximately 300 individuals. This program will provide rental assistance; housing navigation; housing retention; connections to benefits, employment, primary and behavioral health care; and housing stabilization case management to help clients transition into and maintain permanent secure housing. The efforts will begin this summer.

“The number of people counted living in vehicles this past year increased by nearly 100,” said Chair of the Board of Supervisors Steve Lavagnino. “This substantial funding underscores the urgency of addressing this pressing issue head-on and will provide relief and long-term solutions.”

In addition to the City of Santa Barbara, Caltrans, and the cities of Goleta, Santa Maria and Lompoc also provided support for the State funding application.

“While our community has pioneered efforts to end vehicular homelessness through safe parking programs and other supportive services, the need for assistance has greatly increased. With this significant State investment, we will be able to bring housing and hope to people in need, while also improving the quality of life in our neighborhoods,” said Assemblymember Gregg Hart.

The County Board of Supervisors, Continuum of Care and cities adopted a Community Action Plan to Address Homelessness in 2021. The Community Action Plan outlines key strategies and action steps. Since the plan was adopted, the number of beds dedicated to homelessness including interim, rapid rehousing, and permanent housing increased from 2,232 in 2021 to 3,002 in 2024. This represents a 35% increase. In 2023, more than 1,400 people transitioned out of homelessness and into permanent housing.

Additional interim housing beds have been constructed in just the last couple months. The most recent interim housing community is La Posada, which will be opening its doors to residents in two weeks. The 80-unit interim supportive housing community is located at the former County Juvenile Hall site on Hollister Avenue in Santa Barbara. It will be housing individuals living in encampments near the 101 freeway and railroad tracks in the immediate area. Additionally, Hope Village opened up in March 2024 in Santa Maria and offers 94 units, some with double occupancy of supportive housing. It provides services to north county transitional-age youth, recuperative/respite care, veterans, and unsheltered individuals. Both of these interim housing communities provide 24/7 security, intensive case management for each resident, three meals a day, and mental and physical health care services.

“Hope Village has gotten me off the streets, keeping me safe, and helping me reconnect with my doctors. I’ve made more appointments here than I have ever by myself. The staff are caring and outgoing,” said Hope Village resident Jessica.

The preliminary results from the 2024 Point in Time Count of persons experiencing homelessness will be presented to the Board of Supervisors on April 23, 2024, a link to the presentation materials can be found here. The count was conducted on January 24, 2024, by the Santa Maria/Santa Barbara County Continuum of Care (CoC) with the assistance of the Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation (SBACT) and serves as a snapshot of homelessness in the county on a single night.

Countywide, 2,119 people experiencing homelessness were counted, which represents a 12% increase from the 2023 PIT count of 1,887 people experiencing homelessness. The number of people counted increased from 2023 to 2024 across all count sectors.

Key Insights

The number of people reporting that they were experiencing homelessness for the first time increased from 849 of those surveyed in 2023 to 1,114 of those surveyed in 2024.

The number of people counted living in vehicles increased from 611 in 2023 to 710 in 2024.

The number of families with minor children experiencing homelessness increased from 93 families (272 people) in 2023 to 125 families (364 people) in 2024.

Contributing factors to the number of families, people living in vehicles, and people experiencing homelessness for the first time include the lack of affordable housing; stagnation of wages versus rent costs; and the end of COVID-inspired eviction moratoriums, emergency housing vouchers and rental assistance programs.

The County of Santa Barbara and SBACT recruited more than 450 volunteers to assist at 5:30 a.m. to canvas 89 census tracts across the county. The methodology used since 2019 has remained consistent and is in alignment with national best practices and relies on geographic coverage over a 4-hour period to reduce duplication. A mobile application provided real-time data to logistics centers from volunteers out canvasing and counting. Sheltered population data comes directly from the Homeless Management Information System and data submitted by shelter providers.

The County of Santa Barbara uses mapping software to assist outreach teams in identifying encampments throughout the region and we partnered with New Beginnings Safe Parking Program to ensure a thorough vehicle count. The robust nature of this method and data allowed teams to more accurately count and interview those living unsheltered in previously hard-to-reach locations and vehicles in 2024.

The Point in Time Count and Housing Inventory Chart Report will be presented to the Continuum of Care on May 2, 2024. Results will be submitted to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on or before April 30, 2024. PIT numbers are used by both the State of California and HUD for funding allocations.

For additional details on the Encampment Resolution Funding award and/or the 2024 Point in Time report, contact Kimberlee Albers, Homeless Assistance Programs Manager at kalbers@countyofsb.org (805) 695-6333.