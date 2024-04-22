The 99 Cents Only Store has left the building. Not quite yet but soon. The parent company Bargain Wholesale announced on April 4, 2024, that all 371 stores will close, due to financial hardship.

Our Santa Barbara store has been a fixture since 2012, a plethora of everyday goods at discount prices: brand name closeouts and fresh produce, in addition to party, cleaning, and pet supplies, alongside categories too numerous to mention.

Meanwhile there is activity that indicates Pic ‘n Save plans to acquire the failing chain with aim for a turnaround. I hope for the sake of our community that will come to pass.

The 99 Cent Only Store was nothing short of hallowed ground and that needs to be commended.