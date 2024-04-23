One805 To Host Its Annual One805Live! Sunstone Winery Event in Support of Santa Barbara County First Responders 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, April 22, 2024 – One805 will host its annual Sunstone Winery One805Live! Concert with headliner Steve Postell & The Night Train Music Club on Sunday, May 19, 2024 from 2 – 7 pm at Sunstone Winery, 125 N Refugio Rd, Santa Ynez, CA 93460.

Experience an amazing afternoon of music, food and fun as groove to the best session and touring musicians in the world. And as always, be prepared for surprises.

The lineup also includes: Tariqh Akoni, Josh Groban’s Music Director, and multi-talented artist who has played with Stevie Wonder, Whitney Houston, Weezer and LeAnn Rimes and John Mayer; Steve Ferrone, drummer for Tom Petty and the heartbreakers, Average White Band, and played with Eric Clapton, George Harrison, Mick Jagger and many more; Leland Sklar, Bassist for “The Immediate Family”, has performed with Phil Collins, James Taylor, Toto, and Billy Cobham; Russ Irwin, vocalist who has performed with Aerosmith, Sting, Jeff Beck and John Fogerty; Elliot Easton from The Cars, and surprise guests.

New artist added to the line-up: Jordan Asher Huffman will be joining the epic One805LIVE! Jordan Asher Huffman is a Nashville-based Singer, Songwriter, and Recording Artist. He is best known for his work with the Grammy Award-winning producer, engineer, and performance artist – Alan Parsons. His song ‘Out Loud’ is this year’s One805 anthem which he wrote with the intention to lend a voice and a light to those of us who might be in the dark with no view to a way out.

All proceeds benefit One805 and all Santa Barbara County First Responders Funds go toward emergency life-saving equipment, disaster preparedness for all First Responders and 24/7 accessible mental wellness services for all Santa Barbara County Fire Departments. Mental Health support is one of the most requested ‘needs’ from our local firefighters.

For more information and to buy tickets, please visit https://one805.org.