SBART Press Luncheon: SBCC Swimming Takes Center Stage After Capturing State Championship

The final SBART press luncheon until the fall celebrated the teams still competing in the playoffs as well as scholar athletes from Westmont and SBCC.

Lily Carrick of SBCC women’s swimming and Shams Jahangir-Arshad of San Marcos high boys’ golf were honored as athletes of the week.

The SBCC women’s swimming team won its first ever state championship and Carrick was at the forefront with several spectacular individual accomplishments, including a state record in 400 individual medley with a time of 4:29.59. She also swam in four winning relays.

San Marcos coach Chuckie Roth was named CCCAA coach of the year.

“What we had is a really fast water polo team and we complemented it with a few swimmers and really created a dynamic environment,” Roth said. “I’d put this group up against any team that I’ve ever been aware of. They treat each other right, they work incredibly hard and they are athletically gifted.”

Jahangir-Arshad finished -13 to win the Channel League Individual Championships by nine strokes. He totaled 14 birdies and just one bogey. He is committed to Oregon. The Royals are undefeated as a team so far this season.

Oregon commit Shams Jahangir-Arshad shot a record -13 at Channel league Individual Championships.

“We just finished an undefeated season and won league for the fourth straight year,” said San Marcos golf coach Jeff Ashton. “On Wednesday we travel to Thousand Oaks to compete in the CIF Individual tournament.”

SBCC Scholar Athlete of the Year

SBCC men’s volleyball outside hitter Thomas Fitzgerald received the SBART Scholar Athlete of the Year award for SBCC on Monday.

Fitzgerald maintains a 3.92 GPA. He is a communication major, who will be transferring to Vanguard to continue his education and indoor volleyball career in the fall. He is also pushing to become a professional beach volleyball player like his father Mike Fitzgerald.

“Troy has been an incredible part of our team. In his two years here he has been a very strong captain for our team,” said SBCC men’s volleyball coach Bridget Kulesh. “We’re very excited to see him move on and crush it out there at his four-year.”

Westmont Scholar Athlete of the Year

Phoebe Minch graduated with honors this past week in Kinesiology and was named Westmont Scholar Athlete of the Year. On the court she is a well rounded outside hitter who rarely comes off the court.

She finished her career with 992 kills and 1,059 both of which put her in the top 209 in the Westmont career record books. Minch also finished with 141 service aces, which put her in the top ten all-time at Westmont.

Phoebe Minch made her mark on the court and in the classroom at Westmont. Courtesy Westmont Athletics

“Phoebe is always a delight to be around. She was a quiet and effective leader on and off the court,” said Westmont Sports Information Director Ron Smith. “She is trustworthy, responsible and dependable on the court and in the classroom. Phoebe served as a great role model for her peers and as her coach says about her ‘is a gem of a human being,’”

San Marcos Takes on Top-Seed Paraclete

The San Marcos softball team drove down to Flintridge Sacred Heart and came back with a 15-5 victory in the opening round of the CIF-SS Division 4 playoffs.

Senior Emma Foster hit her first homerun of her career. Charlotte Hasting went 4-for-5 with four runs batted in. Tiana Monaghan went 3-for-4 with a homerun and four runs batted in.

“Tiana is more of a quiet calm presence and Charlotte has a little bit more fire and they balance each other out nicely,” said San Marcos softball coach Emily Dietz. “I’m just so proud of the effort and energy they’ve put into the team and how far they’ve taken us this year.”

The Royals host top-seeded Paraclete on Tuesday at 3pm with a trip to the quarterfinals on the line.

SBCC Baseball Super Regionals

With back-to-back wins over Mt. San Jacinto by a combined score of 21-2 the SBCC baseball team advances to the super regionals.

The Gauchos will take on Golden West and Santa Ana of the Orange Empire Conference in a double elimination format beginning on Friday.

Jake Villar and Coleton Dahl delivered solid starting pitching performances to lead the Vaqueros past Mt. San Jacinto.