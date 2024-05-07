Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

GOLETA, CA, May 7, 2024 – In late May, the long-anticipated striping work to improve Hollister Avenue between Fairview Avenue and Kinman Avenue will be underway. Construction is anticipated to be complete by late Summer 2024.

During construction, expect traffic delays, reduced lanes, and limited street parking. Please follow posted signs and plan for additional travel time. Pedestrians and vehicles will be sharing the road, drive with caution.

Old Town Open for Business!

Shop locally to help Old Town thrive during and after construction.

Once complete, Hollister Avenue will feature:

One vehicle lane in each direction

Painted median

Dedicated bike lanes in each direction

Back-in, angled 90-minute parking along the north side of Hollister Ave.

Improved pavement

New traffic signals

The Striping Improvements are part of the multi-year Project Connect, the largest capital improvement project in the City’s history, which kicked off construction in March. Since then, work has been done to remove trees and clear vegetation, relocate utilities, and install temporary traffic signals.

Once completed, Project Connect will enhance pedestrian access and safety, improve road conditions, and build critical linkage throughout Goleta while increasing stormwater flow capacity in San Jose Creek under Hollister Bridge.

The City understands that long-term projects such as this one can be inconvenient for those who live in, visit, or have businesses in the area. We appreciate your patience in advance and look forward to the positive impact that will be felt for years to come as a result of this project.

Questions? Looking for more details?

www.CityofGoleta.org/ProjectConnect

805-690-5116

Connect@CityofGoleta.org