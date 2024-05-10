Children’s Creative Project returns to Mission Santa Barbara with the 38th annual I Madonnari Street Painting Festival

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA—Art enthusiasts from near and far are invited to the 38th I Madonnari Street Painting Festival at the Old Mission Santa Barbara this Memorial Day Weekend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 25, 26, and 27.

I Madonnari, the first festival of its kind in North America, is produced by and raises vital funding for the Children’s Creative Project (CCP), a nonprofit arts education program of the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

This year’s featured artist, Emily Lostaunau, began street painting in 1998 when she assisted her sister with a featured painting at the Italian Street Painting Festival in San Rafael. Lostaunau has since participated in our local I Madonnari many times. Lostaunau’s 2024 piece, titled “The Sunday Greys,” is an ode to her three grey stallions that she rides and cares for every Sunday. Lostaunau said of the piece:

Each horse is exceedingly special in his own right: Veloz is a Dressage Grand Prix schoolmaster and epitomizes a strong work ethic and determination. Chupacabra (center) is a multiple world title holder and a model; he is sensitive and kind and everything you would imagine a real-life unicorn to be. Chacal (right) is the do anything, go anywhere horse, full of strength, power, and fierce courage. They will always make you humble and have one more lesson to teach you if you are willing to learn it. I always look forward to my happy mornings with the Sunday Greys. These animals tend to imprint themselves on you. They breathe your troubles in and exhale quiet confidence.

In addition to celebrating Emily and hundreds of other artists creating beautiful works on the pavement, Children’s Creative Project dedicates this year’s festival to Margie Yahyavi, former Executive Director of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation who was a champion for education and the arts. “As a dear friend of Children’s Creative Project, we were deeply saddened by her passing and the loss of such a beacon of hope and inspiration,” said Kai Tepper-Jahnke, Executive Director of Children’s Creative Project “It is an honor to celebrate her legacy and to continue inspiring the next generation of creative thinkers and makers.”

Originally inspired by the International Street Painting Competition in Grazie di Curtatone, Italy, the festival will feature over 140 chalk pastel street paintings drawn live in front of the Old Mission Santa Barbara. Live music and a food market will be available for enjoyment on the Mission lawn throughout the three-day event, with local vendors such as Dave’s Dogs, Elubia’s, and Nimita’s Cuisine, as well as traditional favorites like the much-loved lemon-rosemary roasted chicken, pizza, gelato, and more.

The CCP staff and Board of Directors produce the festival with volunteers from the National Charity League and the Boys Charity League. CCP is grateful to work with the expertise of Eji Event Co. and WA Managment for festival support as well. All proceeds benefit the Children’s Creative Project and its vital arts programs in county public schools.

Music performances include local talents such as Mezcal Martini, The Brasscals, Mark and the Logistics, and exceptional youth performances from several local junior high and high school jazz bands and choirs.

An expanded area for children to create street paintings will be located on the west side of the Mission. Throughout the three-day event, over 600 Kids’ Squares, which include a box of chalk, can be purchased for $15. This year, the festival will be accessible via a new Santa Barbara Trolley Route, with pick-up points at the Visitors Center on Cabrillo Boulevard and the Santa Barbara Public Library Downtown on Anacapa Street.

More information can be found at: https://ccp.sbceo.org/about-the-festival