Community Environmental Council Releases Critical Report on Impact of Climate Action

SANTA BARBARA, Calif (May 9, 2024) – The Community Environmental Council (CEC) has just released its 2023 Impact Report, which shares key highlights that have catalyzed significant environmental advancements on California’s Central Coast this past year. The report is accessible at cecsb.org/impact.

During another year of significant growth, CEC continued to sharpen its focus and deepen its capacity to respond regionally to the global climate crisis. The 2023 Impact Report highlights the organization’s proven reputation for building collective power to test, incubate, and scale community-led solutions to complex problems.

“For more than five decades, the Community Environmental Council has focused on building networks of diverse, engaged activists who champion rigorous climate action,” said CEO Sigrid Wright. “This impact report provides a brief snapshot of how we are stepping up our investment in collective power to meet the urgency of the climate crisis and garner significant, lasting change to reverse its impacts.“

This report shares key achievements in areas such as climate policy, climate justice, climate resilience, climate-smart agriculture and more, that have contributed significantly to the environmental resilience of the region. Highlights include:

Opening the California Central Coast’s first Environmental Hub, activating a collaborative epicenter for community activism, education, entrepreneurship, media, and art.

Engaging 55,000 community members to build a groundswell of grassroots climate action that ripples out far beyond our region.

Helping nearly 1,000 low-to moderate-income residents, businesses, and non-profit organizations access incentives for electric vehicles and chargers, solar power, energy efficiency, and renewable energy through CEC’s Electrify Your Life concierge service.