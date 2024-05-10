Temporary Closure of Northbound Gaviota Rest Area Starting Friday, May 10

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – The northbound Gaviota Rest Area, located south of the Gaviota Tunnel on US 101, will be temporarily closed Friday, May 10 through Monday, May 13.

This temporary closure will allow workers to repair a broken water line. The northbound Gaviota Rest Area is expected to reopen on Tuesday, May 14.

The southbound Gaviota Rest Area is currently closed to facilitate the progress of an emergency retaining wall project south of the rest area. It is expected to reopen this summer.

