Leaders in Education Honored at 2024 AWC-SB Women of Achievement Awards

The theme was Lessons in Leadership: Connecting & Communicating as Education Evolves as four outstanding leaders in education — Katya Armistead, Assistant Vice Chancellor and Dean of Student Life at UCSB; Yolanda Medina-Garcia, retired Director of Starr King Parent-Child Workshop and SBCC educator; Susan Salcido, Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools; and Wendy Sims-Moten, Executive Director of First 5 Santa Barbara County — were recognized as Women of Achievement by the Association for Women in Communications – Santa Barbara (AWC-SB) at a luncheon on May 1.

Presented by Women Connect4Good as the lead sponsor, more than 150 guests, including AWC-SB members, public officials, and sponsors, filled the historic Cabrillo Pavilion to celebrate the honorees and their work that embodies this year’s theme. Radio personality Catherine Remak was the emcee and led a discussion illuminating the communication skills that all of the honorees bring to their work on a daily basis.

“Celebrating our educational champions highlights the pivotal role of communication in their leadership journey,” said Hilary Lyn, AWC-SB Board President. “The impact of their work underscores the importance of effective dialogue in driving positive change and shaping future generations.”

(L to R) Brooke Holland (AWC-SB Board Member and Women of Achievement Co-Chair), Hilary Lyn (AWC-SB Board President), Judith Smith-Meyer (AWC-SB Board Member and Women of Achievement Co-Chair) | Photo: Veronica Slavin

Honorees shared the joys and challenges of communication in their work. They had insights into a range of topics, including verbal and nonverbal personal communications, transparency, navigating social media, and using new technologies for messaging students, parents, and community members.

“Communication is key,” said Sims-Moten. “And learning and listening are evergreen.” All of the honorees highlighted the importance of being true to oneself, respectful, and “graciously honest.” They also said a few times that children should be encouraged to be creative, bold, social, and to go outdoors. Medina-Garcia, who has worked with parents and young children for decades, mentioned the role of nonverbal communication and the importance of being real. “Children know if you’re being sincere.”

Toward the end of the discussion the honorees were asked to give the younger generation recommendations for effective communication. “I encourage young people to remain curious, and to take time to do research before coming up with quick answers and sound bites,” said Salcido. The other honorees expressed their hopes that adults will model civic engagement, and that those starting out will be honest, have positive dialogue, and become lifelong learners.

Santa Barbara Independent sponsor table, clockwise from top left: Sarah Sinclair, Leslie Dinaberg, Suzanne Cloutier, Starshine Roshell, Brandi Rivera, Marianne Partridge, and Erin Lynch | Photo: Veronica Slavin

“As individuals and collectively, this year’s honorees capture the essence of leadership recognized by the AWC-SB Women of Achievement event, which recognizes exemplary women communicators, providing inspiring role models for women pursuing careers in journalism, public speaking, writing, public relations, filmmaking, photography, and related disciplines,” said AWC-SB Board Member Jennifer LeMay.

AWC-SB empowers women to develop and deepen the communication skills they need to succeed in a variety of fields and is governed by an all-volunteer board that includes President Hilary S. Lyn and board members: Leslie Dinaberg, Claudia Dunn, Jerrol Golden, Brooke Holland, Carolyn Jabs, Lauren Bianchi Klemann, Monica Kunz, Jennifer LeMay, Kim Ofilas, Lisa Osborn, Ana Papakhian, Judith Smith-Meyer, Joan Tapper, and Maisee Thao. The organization was founded in 2006 by communications consultant Lois Phillips, publisher Mindy Bingham, and producer Deborah Hutchison. For more information, see awcsb.org.