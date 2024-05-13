Neal Taylor Nature Center’s 27th Annual Fish Derby

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

This year’s event was attended by anglers of all ages with 565 registered to fish in the Derby and many others along for a glorious weekend of perfect weather for camping and fun at Cachuma Lake & the Nature Center.

The contest was held on Saturday, April 20th and Sunday, April 21st with 565 kids and families registered! The weekend weather started out with perfect weather on Saturday with the lake draped in fog until the sun broke through on Sunday! Best of all lots of fish were caught in all categories, making for happy anglers of all ages.

The Fish Derby is a benefit fund raiser for the Neal Taylor Nature Center which is located at Cachuma Lake and offers programs and exhibits on the Santa Ynez River Watershed.

61 volunteers planned and operated the derby, raffle and children’s activities bringing in over $36,000 through sponsorship, donations, and registrations with an additional $10,000+ in merchandise donations for door prizes and raffle prizes.

Awards Program

The Awards program held on Sunday, April 21st at 1 PM was emceed by the amazingly talented father and daughter team of Captain David Bacon & Captain Tiffany Vague. Captain Bacon and Captain Vague did a fantastic job with Barbara & Dave Hale, Jeff McDonald, and Julie McDonald on stage to help pass out raffle, door prizes and checks to the cash winners.

Two Very Special Members of our Fish Derby Family Remembered

The program got off to a wonderful start with “Hot Dog” Heather passing out over 150 warm-in the bun hot dogs to the hot dog lovers in the crowd and “Peanut” Pam LoGuercio’s family tossing hundreds of bags of peanuts to attendees in celebration and memory of Pam and how much she loved the Derby! The folks that attend the Derby annually have become like family to the Nature Center. Many of the participants first attended as kids with their parents and now are bringing their kids and in many cases, their kids, and grandkids!

It is a fun-filled event for a great cause & the support of the community on such a caring level is a gift!

Pam “Peanut Pam” LoGuercio (May 16, 1960, to November 1, 2022):

One of Pam’s favorite things to do was camp with family and friends and her favorite camping spot by far was Lake Cachuma. Pam’s favorite event was the Annual Neal Taylor Nature Center Fish Derby, where she earned her nick name “Peanut Pam” from passing out peanuts at the Center’s Annual Fish Derby Awards Ceremony.

Some might ask why she was called Pam “Peanut Pam”? Was she nuts? A little. Did she like peanuts? A lot – especially at Dodger games. She was known as Peanut Pam for passing out peanuts at Lake Cachuma for the Annual Fish Derby awards ceremony.

She packaged up peanuts to pass out during the Derby one year and it just took. People were nuts about it! A few bags turned into 10, then 20, then 100’s. She passed them out with a huge smile to fellow anglers and enjoyed every moment. She loved kids and would involve them in the peanut packing process and handing them out.

With each bag of peanuts came the special love and care that Pam put into them. She also won 2nd place in 2010 where she was featured on the front page of the local papers with her prized Trout but wore a smile that was much bigger than the actual fish. Her love was contagious. Peanut Pam passed away on November 1, 2022, and in her memory her son, Don LoGuercio and family donated $1000 to underwrite all the youth prizes for this year’s Derby! They also kicked off the 27th Annual Fish Derby Awards Ceremony with a Big Whoo-hoo! This was Pam’s favorite way to greet and share her excitement! Steve, Peanut Pam’s husband, along with family, friends, and lots of kids, began the Awards Program by passing out peanuts to the crowd in her honor! Steve LoGuercio, Pam’s husband donated 10 rods and reels to be awarded to young anglers in her memory and Daniel Love Wood donated 2 fishing rod kid’s packages to be awarded at the Derby Awards Program in Pam’s memory. Truly a beautiful way to begin the program and the sun came out!

Pam in the Paper, 2010 Fishing Derby: https://www.peanutpam.com/pam-in-paper-fishing-derby

Ramon “Ray” Angel:

Ray was dedicated to his family, an avid angler, and a lover of old cars. He spent much of his life fishing for the “Big One” in many destinations but loved Lake Cachuma and rarely missed the Nature Center’s Annual Fish Derby! Ray’s daughter Tracy Angel underwrote the award for the Heaviest Trout in Ray’s memory.

Beautiful Custom Rod :

Later in the program, Captain David Bacon auctioned off his daughter’s high performance, hand wrapped and designed rod that she handcrafted for this event. Tiffany is a skilled fisherwoman and an artist. She has melded these two passions and skills into being one of the top handmade, custom rod designers in the world! The rod was hand crafted by Tiffany and made for fresh water and/or ocean fishing. This beautiful rod was auctioned off and the winning bid was made by Dirk Levens of Newbury Park, California. A special thank you to Captain Tiffany Vague for this generous donation and to Dirk Levens for his generous winning bid.

FISH DERBY 2024 – WINNERS

$599 Heaviest Trout Caught

WINNER: Ernest Brentwood, age 60 from Grover Beach

Trout / 6.61lbs. / 24”

Donated by

Tracy Angel in Memory of Ray Angel

$300 2nd Heaviest Trout Caught

WINNER: Jason Anderson; age 70; Cambria

Trout / 5.16lbs. / 23”

Donated by

Dave & Barb Hale

$599 Heaviest Bass Caught

WINNER: Aydin Gomez; age 13; Santa Ynez

Bass / 3.44lbs. / 18 ¼ “

Donated by

Vince & Linda Gomez

$300 2nd Heaviest Bass Caught

WINNER: John Flynn; age 54; Santa Ynez

Bass / 3.44lbs. /18’

Donated by

Vince & Linda Gomez

$599 Heaviest Crappie Caught

WINNER: Terrance Cochran; age 60; Gardena

Crappie / 2.03lbs. / 15 ½ “

$300 2nd Heaviest Crappie Caught

WINNER: Lorraine Pulido, age 57; Carpinteria

Crappie / 1.98lbs. / 15”

Donated by

Charles Faulding

$599 Heaviest Catfish Caught

WINNER: Matthew Hurzaeta; age 52; Moorpark

Catfish / 5.07lbs. / 22’

Donated by

Jerry & Sandi Witcher

$300 2nd Heaviest Catfish Caught

WINNER: Philippe Parsy; age 38; Santa Barbara

Catfish / 4.85lbs. / 23’

Donated by

Judy Duncan

$300 Heaviest Carp Caught

WINNER: Pete Dasis; age 50; Lompoc

Carp / 10.09lbs. /29”

Donated by

Leo & Patti Sandow

$150 2nd Heaviest Carp Caught

WINNER: Becky Dasis; age 52; Lompoc

Carp / 7.23lbs. / 26 ¼ “

Donated by

Dennis Wynn

$100 THE Neal Taylor “Young Angler Award”

First Catch by an angler 15 years or younger on

$50 Sat.: WINNER: Cash Franco; age14; Lompoc

Bass / 2.42lbs. / 16 ¼”

and $50 Sun.: WINNER: Jose Mendoza; age 14

Crappie / 1.54lbs. / 15”

Donated by

In Memory of

Pam LoGuercio “Peanut Pam”

Donated by Pam LoGuercio’s Family

$125 Heaviest Fish caught by Girl 11-15 yrs.

WINNER: Paisley Mitchell; age 15

Bass / 2.47 lbs. / 17 ¼”

Donated by

In Memory of

Pam LoGuercio “Peanut Pam”

Donated by Pam LoGuercio’s Family

$75 2nd Heaviest Fish caught by Girl 11-15 yrs.

WINNER: Chloe King, age 11; Solvang

Bass / 2.34lbs. / 11”

Donated by

In Memory of

Pam LoGuercio “Peanut Pam”

Donated by Pam LoGuercio’s Family

$50 3rd Heaviest Fish caught by Girl 11-15 yrs.

WINNER: Chloe King, age 11; Solvang

Bass / 1.72lbs. / 15 1/2”

Donated by

In Memory of

Pam LoGuercio “Peanut Pam”

Donated by Pam LoGuercio’s Family

$125 Heaviest Fish caught by Boy 11-15 yrs.

Bob Taylor; age 15; Goleta

Catfish / 4.10lbs. / 22 ½”

Donated by

In Memory of

Pam LoGuercio “Peanut Pam”

Donated by Pam LoGuercio’s Family

$75 2nd Heaviest Fish caught by Boy 11-15 yrs.

WINNER: Aydin Gomez; age 13; Santa Ynez

Bass / 3.44lbs. / 18 ¼ “

Donated by

In Memory of

Pam LoGuercio “Peanut Pam”

Donated by Pam LoGuercio’s Family

$50 3rd Heaviest Fish caught by Boy 11-15 yrs.

Camden Emery; age 12; Fillmore

Trout / 3.17lbs. / 19 ¼”

Donated by

In Memory of

Pam LoGuercio “Peanut Pam”

Donated by Pam LoGuercio’s Family

$125 The Dutch Wilson Prize (the fish caught by the oldest angler)

WINNER: Gust Balla, Sr.; age 95; Santa Barbara

Trout / 2.2lbs. / 18 ¼”

Donated by

Craig Juratsch & Jill Moulton

$25 each to first 10 kids 10 yrs. & under to catch a fish! (one prize & rod per kid)

Winner #1: Jack Siebenaler – age 10

Blue Gill

Winner #2: Rosalie Shaw; age 10

Trout

Winner #3: Duke Harmony; age 6 from Goleta

Blue Gill

Winner #4: Luca Kaddatz age 8

Bass

Winner #5: Joaquin Kaddatz age 5

Bass

Winner #6: Andrew Parra age 6 from Santa Maria

Blue Gill

Winner #7: Abigail Belluz age 5 from Lompoc

Bass

Winner #8: Waylon Estes age 7 from Sisquoc

Crappie

Winner #9: Presley Hamby age 7 from Lompoc

Trout

Winner #10: Leonardo Sandoval age 9

Bass

Cash Prizes for 10 kids 10 yrs. & under

Donated by

In Memory of

Pam LoGuercio “Peanut Pam”

Donated by Pam LoGuercio’s Family

Rods Donated by

Hook, Line, & Sinker

The Fish Derby is the major fundraiser for the Neal Taylor Nature Center which is a non-profit organization that operates the Nature Center

A Fundraising Benefit for the

Neal Taylor Nature Center

a Nonprofit Organization, and in Cooperation with Cachuma Lake Recreation Area

Bronze Sponsor

Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians

Royal Coachman

Mechanics Bank

LoGuercio Family in Memory of

“Peanut” Pam LoGuercio

Martin & Constance Silver

Derby Sponsor

Vince & Linda Gomez

Tracy Angel in Memory of Ray Angel

Jerry & Sandi Witcher

Dr. Lowell & Shirley McLellan

Cal-Coast Refrigeration

Harrison Ace Hardware

Dean & Lisa Hansen

ExplorUS

Reid & Robin Cederlof

John & Kelly Ann McDonald

Robert & Diana Crew

David & Mario Borgatello

Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club

Judy Duncan

Rotary Club of Solvang

Community West Bank

Thank you to our volunteers and many generous donors!

www.TroutDerby.org