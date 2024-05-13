Ryan Gallagher Named Big West Pitcher of the Week

For the second time this season UC Santa Barbara starting pitcher Ryan Gallagher was named Big West Pitcher of the Week.

Gallagher tossed eight shutout innings against Cal State Bakersfield on Friday, racking up 13 strikeouts and surrendering just two hits in the process.

After his dominant performance Gallagher now has the second best ERA in the Big West Conference at 2.34, trailing only his teammate Tyler Bremner, who has an ERA of 2.31.

The Gauchos are now riding a 15-game Big West Conference win streak after notching their fifth consecutive series sweep at Cal State Bakersfield. UC Santa Barbara now boasts a 35-12 overall record this season and 20-4 in conference play.

UC Santa Barbara is ranked between ten and 22 in the various national polls this week and will look to continue its undefeated record at home this season with a non-conference contest against Saint Mary’s on Tuesday beginning at 4:35 p.m.