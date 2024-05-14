Isla Vista Community Services District Prepares for Sustainable Move-Out Process

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Isla Vista, CA – Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) has been diligently preparing for this year’s move-out season. The goal continues to be facilitating a more sustainable and less disruptive process. Historically, move-out has presented significant challenges in waste management, with approximately 1 million pounds of waste generated annually.

IVCSD is working with residents to host a Community-Wide Yard Sale on May 18th from 10am-2pm. Over 100 residents are participating to sell their items from their yards and at the Isla Vista Community Center. Residents of the greater Santa Barbara area are encouraged to attend. By shopping at the sale and bringing unwanted items out of Isla Vista, you can contribute to a more sustainable move-out process. Click here to view the locations of each sale.

To address this issue, IVCSD has implemented various initiatives to divert usable items from the landfill. One initiative is the unwanted item pick-up program, allowing residents to leave unwanted items, including non-perishable food items, on their doorstep for donation to local nonprofits. This early collection alleviates the strain on thrift stores during the busy June period.

IVCSD is also supporting UCSB’s annual GIVE Sale through volunteer recruitment efforts and staffing operations. Volunteers are essential to help organize and sort donations that will be accepted at Embarcadero Hall from June 13th- June 20th from 8am-8pm. Volunteers earn money for an Isla Vista nonprofit and students can earn community service hours. Those interested in volunteering can sign up here.

The County of Santa Barbara partners with Marborg to increase service in Isla Vista throughout move-out. From Wednesday, June 12th to Friday, June 28th at noon, Marborg will be out daily emptying trash and recycling bins, collecting bulky items, and other discarded materials from the curbside Detailed guidelines on accepted items and disposal options are available on IVCSD’s website.

The District’s goal is to encourage residents to recognize that their choices throughout the year influence the volume of waste generated during move-out. Education initiatives, such as Food on Wheels, which collected 2.3 thousand pounds of edible food last year, further underscore the community’s commitment to sustainability.

Residents can access move-out resources, including storage facilities, donation sites, and sustainable tips, on IVCSD’s dedicated webpage. The District extends its gratitude to County Public Works and Marborg for their support during this critical time.

