Adolfo Garcia | Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA. May 2024 – CALM is celebrating a significant milestone work anniversary of Chief Operating Officer Adolfo Garcia, LMFT, whose remarkable 20-year journey with the organization has been marked by professional growth, unwavering commitment, and tremendous impact.

Garcia joined CALM in 2004 as a therapist in the Intensive Family Services Department, formerly known as ‘Whatever It Takes’ (WIT). Over the past two decades, he has advanced through various roles, including Child Forensic Interviewer, Clinical Supervisor, Lompoc Program Manager, Director of North County Services, and Director of Clinical Operations.

Most recently, in 2022, he assumed the position of Chief Operating Officer to ensure the highest standards of operational performance and clinical excellence throughout Santa Barbara County. Throughout his tenure, his passion for CALM’s mission and his dedication to supporting families facing adversity have been instrumental in driving positive change.

Reflecting on his journey, Garcia stated, “The experience has been incredibly fulfilling. My strong alignment with CALM’s mission has been a key motivator for me, and I genuinely love what we do. Engaging with our community, collaborating with wonderful coworkers, and assisting families continue to be deeply rewarding.”

Anna Kokotovic, PhD, who served as CALM’s Executive Director during Garcia’s early years at the organization, shared, “With his charming personality and broad clinical experience, Adolfo is an outstanding example of the critical services CALM provides. CALM and many at-risk families in Santa Barbara County have greatly benefited from Adolfo’s impressive service for 20 years. It was a great honor to work with Adolfo during my time as Executive Director.”

CALM’s current President and CEO, Alana Walczak, expressed, “Adolfo is a powerful force for good – at CALM and in our communities – leading with wisdom and integrity. Throughout his two decades of dedicated service, he has positively impacted our organization, his colleagues, and the lives of so many children and families. We are all lucky to benefit from his brilliance, compassion, and steadfast commitment to community change. I can’t wait to see all he will accomplish in his next 20 years of service!”

CALM staff and leadership extend heartfelt appreciation for Garcia’s valuable contributions and unwavering dedication over the past two decades.

About CALM

CALM is a community-based mental health agency with a mission to prevent childhood trauma, heal children and families, and build resilient communities throughout Santa Barbara County. CALM’s pioneering, evidence-based services represent a continuum of care that interrupts intergenerational cycles of trauma. Each year, 2,500 clients receive individual and group therapy through CALM’s clinics in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Lompoc, and thousands more receive community-based education and mental health support. With a 54-year history in Santa Barbara County, a staff that is uniquely qualified to meet the needs of families in the region, and meaningful partnerships with complementary organizations, CALM is a leader in developing a variety of culturally responsive, trauma-informed programs. To learn more, visit calm4kids.org.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, please call 805-965-2376, or visit http://calm4kids.org.