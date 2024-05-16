Jeanette Gant Takes the Helm of Carpinteria Parks, Recreation, and Community Service Department

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Carpinteria, CA, May 15, 2024 – The City of Carpinteria proudly announces the appointment of Jeanet Gant as its new Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Director.

Jeanette brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Carpinteria, including a Master’s Degree in Recreation and Tourism from California State University East Bay, a Bachelor’s Degree from San Diego State University in Recreation Administration, and over a decade of experience in municipal recreation management. Most recently, Jeanette served as the Community Recreation Manager for the City of Santa Monica, and has also served the cities of El Segundo, Carlsbad, and Coronado where she held roles as Recreation Area Manager and Aquatics Program Manager. Two of Jeanette’s notable accomplishments are successfully spearheading the opening of two new aquatic centers and demonstrating exceptional leadership skills while guiding teams through periods of change.

Jeannette has been appointed as the new Director following a comprehensive recruitment effort, succeeding Parks and Recreation Director Matt Roberts, who dedicated 36 years of service to the City of Carpinteria before retiring in 2023. In her role, she will oversee the restructured Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Department in Carpinteria, which encompasses parks, nature preserves, and a diverse array of programs. This includes the Carpinteria Community Pool and Aquatics Programming, Carpinteria Beach activities, the Carpinteria Community Library, the Carpinteria Skate Park, the Carpinteria Community Garden, the new AgeWell services, and all rental facilities.

Jeanette has come full circle in her recreation journey as her connection to Carpinteria dates back to her youth where she spent summers camping at Carpinteria State Beach and riding her bike to Fosters Freeze. Her deep-rooted passion for Parks and Recreation stems from her early career as a lifeguard beginning at the age of 15. Jeanette has held many positions within the recreation field, including swim instructor, youth and masters swim coach, and after-school program supervisor. Beyond her professional pursuits, Jeanette is an avid outdoor enthusiast, who enjoys long hikes with her dog, Bear.

“Jeanette brings an impressive track record of innovation and leadership to Carpinteria,” said City Manager Michael Ramirez. “We are looking forward to the enthusiasm, vision, and stewardship that she will add to our City team. From the bluffs to the beach, and our library to the seal sanctuary, our residents and City Council are passionate about our community resources. I have full confidence that Jeanette will support and guide that passion as our new Director of Parks, Recreation, and Community Services.”

With Jeanette’s leadership, the City of Carpinteria looks forward to a bright future for its parks, recreation programs, and community services. Please join us in welcoming Jeanette to Carpinteria!