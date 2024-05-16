San Marcos High School Entrepreneurship Academy Dominates Competition

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The San Marcos High School Entrepreneurship Academy (SMEA) triumphed in a Shark Tank-style competition, showcasing exceptional talent and innovation.

Students competed in the 14th Annual SBCC Scheinfeld Center New Venture Challenge on April 26th. During the event, teams pitched their original business ideas for the chance to win $1,000!

Although the competition featured students from throughout the county, the top 9 finalists were all teams from San Marcos High School.

Winners

1st Place- ClipMe- $1,000 for a market maker platform that connects student-athletes and local videographers

2nd Place- Ready, Set, Bake!- $600 for a subscription service that delivers easy-to-use baking kits to your door

3rd Place- Circle- $400 for a mental health platform that offers a safe space for sharing emotional struggles

“At SMEA, we believe that entrepreneurs are empathetic problem solvers. This year’s students demonstrated empathy and problem-solving skills unparalleled by other high school students! With these upcoming business leaders at the helm, our future looks bright!” said Graham Oleson, San Marcos Entrepreneurship Academy Director.

The competition featured students pitching and answering questions about their companies. Judges were specifically interested in the problem companies were solving, marketing and distribution channels, revenue models, and financial projections.

“The skills these students learn through SMEA will benefit them throughout the rest of their lives. Skills like public speaking or business development will benefit students as they decide their futures. We are proud that SMEA is preparing the next generation of entrepreneurs, marketing directors, app developers, and more,” said Dr. Hilda Maldonado, Superintendent.