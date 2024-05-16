Traffic Alert: Project Connect Utility Relocation Work Happening Now

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Project Connect construction continues. Utility relocation work is happening now and will be on-going for several weeks. Heavy traffic impacts can be expected on Hollister Avenue between State Route 217 and S. Kellogg Avenue. Alternating eastbound and westbound lane closures will be necessary during this construction.

Work is taking place Monday – Friday between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians, please use caution when in the area. Travelers are encouraged to take alternate routes if possible.

The City understands that long-term projects such as this one can be inconvenient for those who live in, visit, or have businesses in the area. We appreciate your patience in advance and look forward to the positive impact that will be felt for years to come as a result of this project.

For additional information or questions, please email Connect@CityofGoleta.org, call 805-690-5116, or visit www.CityofGoleta.org/ProjectConnect.