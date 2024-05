Heading home from work. Stopped at red light on East Micheltorena Street. Just as light changes, guy behind me starts honking. Jeezz, I’m thinking, chill out (or … Go back to L.A., ya kook, as we used to say in the ’60s). Next thing I know … guy changes lanes, so he’s driving right next to me. Road rage?! He looks through his window at me. Gestures and mouths empathically, YOOUUR GLLAASSES AARRE ONNN YOOUUR TRUUNNK! Ahhh, life in Santa Barbara.

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.