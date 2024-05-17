Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. –The on-going conflict is Gaza has internally displaced 83% of the population, with more than 1.7M million people without adequate shelter.International disaster relief organization, ShelterBox, is responding to the conflict, drawing on its expertise in providing humanitarian assistance in war-affected areas across the world.

ShelterBox is focused on addressing the emergency shelter and household needs, sending life-saving aid to Gaza. The first shipments arrived in Gaza prior to the closure of the Rafah border crossing one week ago, with additional convoys of aid staged in Egypt and Jordan.

“As the humanitarian needs escalate, ShelterBox is scaling up our humanitarian projects in Gaza. Now more than six months since the conflict began, there are millions displaced and in need of humanitarian assistance, and shelter remains a massive unmet need for displaced families, says ShelterBox USA President, Kerri Murray. “And while massive challenges persist with humanitarian access, we remain committed to helping respond in this time of crisis.”

The initial phase of the humanitarian response from ShelterBox includes the provision of emergency shelter kits, tarpaulins, plastic sheeting, rope, and essential materials which are vital to repairing damaged homes or creating temporary shelters. The customized aid package also includes mattresses, bedding, kitchen sets, and hygiene kits including soap and diapers. Medical Aid for Palestinians is the local humanitarian organization within Gaza that is partnering with ShelterBox to distribute the aid.

In the second phase of the response, ShelterBox is providing its humanitarian relief tents, which will become temporary homes for displaced families. These aid convoys are actively being coordinated from staging areas in Port Said, Egypt and Amman, Jordan. The provision of emergency tents are being coordinated with local Rotary partners in Jordan and will be distributed in partnership with The Agricultural Development Association, also known as Parc.

“The ShelterBox tents are a vital element to the response in Gaza, as families can live in the emergency shelters for a period of months after displacement. In addition, ShelterBox tents are durable and moveable, which is essential in war zones where people are often continuously displaced,” says Murray.

The aid to Gaza is part of a spring campaign by ShelterBox to provide aid to vulnerable children around the world. As children face displacement, violence and trauma, shelter is crucial to their survival and wellbeing. ”We are deeply concerned about children caught in the conflict as we work in an increasing challenging environment to address the needs of the most vulnerable people displaced by the conflict,” says Murray.

ShelterBox has helped nearly three million people worldwide since its founding, is rated 100 percent on Charity Navigator and was twice nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for its work in the world’s worst zones. ShelterBox President Kerri Murray is available for interviews.