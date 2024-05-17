Hutton Parker Foundation Celebrates 45 Years of Giving – $100 Million in Grants

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA, May 16, 2024 – Local leaders gathered at the Cabrillo Pavilion today to celebrate the impact of the Hutton Parker Foundation over 45 years of giving and more than $100 million in grantmaking for Santa Barbara County nonprofits. Hutton Parker Foundation shared their excitement about many more decades of impact ahead.

“We consider it a privilege to support people and organizations that represent what is best about our community,” said Sue Parker, Executive Vice President of the Hutton Parker Foundation. “We want our grants to help people and make our community stronger. Today we honor those leaders of nonprofits and philanthropy who do just that, through their passion, creativity, and effectiveness.”

The Hutton Parker Foundation was founded in 1979 by Betty Hutton and remains to this day a family led philanthropy. Betty’s niece Sue Parker and her sons Jess and Chris Parker run the Foundation. The Foundation’s unique approach includes direct cash grants to nonprofits, as well as the innovative model of investing into office buildings that nonprofits can utilize at a reduced cost.

Hutton Parker Foundation Vice President Chris Parker said: “Our unique approach of providing nonprofit organizations both cash grants and below market office space was honed over many years by my dad Tom Parker and our previous Executive Director Pam Lewis. We are committed to continuing that approach in the years ahead.”

“When you think about philanthropists who’ve had the most positive impact in our local history, the Hutton Parker Foundation is at the top of that list,” said Ernesto Paredes, Executive Director of Easy Lift Transportation. “The Foundation’s generosity and innovative approach has been transformative for nonprofit organizations and directly benefits tens of thousands of local residents every year.”