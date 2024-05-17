Santa Barbara Airport and UC Santa Barbara Athletics is Skybound

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Angi Daus, SBA Marketing Supervisor; Sara Iza, SBA Development Manager; Lauren Gonzales, SBA Marketing Coordinator; Chris Hastert, SBA Director; Kelly Barsky, UC Santa Barbara Director of Athletics at UCSB Baseball Game on May 3, 2024. | Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA – May 16, 2024



Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) is proud to announce the new Advertising & Community Partnership with UC Santa Barbara (UCSB) Athletics. This partnership will support community engagement through advertising and event recognition both at the SBA Terminal and at UC Santa Barbara Athletics events.

SBA and UCSB represent two pillars in the greater Santa Barbara region and this partnership seeks to enhance each respective organization’s mission to serve the community. The services provided by SBA are vital to the entire UCSB community, including the Division I athletics programs and student-athletes as they travel to proudly represent the campus and our greater Santa Barbara region.

“Passengers traveling through SBA will see UC Santa Barbara Athletics event schedules, aiming to enhance awareness of these events among our local community and tourists,” said Chris Hastert, Santa Barbara Airport Director. “Additionally, uplifting message of good luck and welcome home will be displayed for student-athletes during their journey through SBA.”

Furthermore, SBA will actively contribute to the success of career related events, providing student-athletes with opportunities from a diverse array of businesses within the aviation industry, fostering valuable connections and career prospects.

UC Santa Barbara Athletics will be featuring SBA as a proud partner and preferred airport on their website, live streaming platform, and at athletic events via in-game announcements and signage. Both organizations will also collaborate and promote various efforts via social media.

“This special partnership with a tremendous community partner supports our mutual mission to serve, support, and connect with our community,” said Kelly Barsky, UC Santa Barbara Director of Athletics. “I would like to share my appreciation for Fuse Advancement for bringing us together and for the SBA staff’s vision and commitment to this great collaboration. I am a huge fan of SBA and the exceptional traveling experience it provides. I want to share my deep gratitude for their support of student-athletics, our athletics programs, campus, and Santa Barbara community.”

For more information, please visit FlySBA.com, or visit us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

For more information about UC Santa Barbara Athletics please visit UCSBGouchos.com.