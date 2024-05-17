Santa Barbara County Animal Services Recognized for Innovations in Animal Welfare and Community Support

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Santa Barbara County Animal Services (SBCAS) proudly announces the receipt of a $200,000 grant to establish a Pawsitive Care Coordinator position within the Public Health Department. This funding, awarded through the California for All Animals program and developed in collaboration with the UC Davis Koret Shelter Medicine Program, signifies SBCAS’s leadership in fostering a compassionate and inclusive community for all residents, particularly those facing housing insecurities alongside their beloved pets. Applications are being accepted through May 26, 2024.

The establishment of the Pawsitive Care Coordinator role, a pivotal liaison connecting SBCAS with other vital county departments, such as Public Health, Social Services, Community Services, and Behavioral Wellness, seeks to provide comprehensive support for both pets and people, fostering a network of compassionate care for vulnerable individuals and their cherished animal companions. “SBCAS is committed to building bridges across human service programs and enhancing the welfare of pets and their caregivers,” remarked Sarah Aguilar, Animal Services Director at SBCAS. “Our collaborative approach underscores our dedication to creating a more compassionate, inclusive, and holistic community for all residents.”

“To further the County’s “No Wrong Door” approach to health and human services, we are dedicated to offering comprehensive support for both pets and people. Our goal is to identify and minimize potential barriers to County services that may affect vulnerable individuals and their beloved pets. For instance, individuals in need of regular clinic visits, rehabilitation, or mental health care, as well as those experiencing homelessness seeking shelter, or farmworkers requiring social services, might face challenges accessing these vital services due to transportation limitations, lack of co-sheltering options, or insufficient resources to temporarily house their pets.” Aguilar stated.

To support these transformative efforts, SBCAS is currently recruiting a passionate and dedicated individual to fill the position of Pawsitive Care Coordinator. The application period is open until May 26, 2024. Interested candidates can find more information and apply online at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/sbcounty/jobs/4466559/pawsitive-care-coordinator