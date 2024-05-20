California State Parks Offers Free Admission to Veterans, Active and Reserve Military on Memorial Day

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SACRAMENTO, Calif.— California State Parks is honoring the service of veterans, and active and reserve military members, by offering free admission to 143 participating state park units on Memorial Day – Monday, May 27, 2024. The list of participating park units can be found at parks.ca.gov/MemorialDay2024.

“State Parks would like to thank these brave people and their families for sacrificing so much for your nation, and for our freedom,” said California State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “I’d like to invite those who have served and those who continue to serve to enjoy the beauty, peace, and rich history of your public lands.”

Veterans, active duty, and reserve military personnel must show a valid military ID, or proof of discharge other than dishonorable or bad conduct, to receive free admission.

Participating parks include Crystal Cove State Park in Orange County, Samuel P. Taylor State Park in Marin County, Donner Memorial State Park in Nevada County and Anza-Borrego Desert State Park in San Diego County.

AB 150 (Olsen) , signed by Governor Edmund G. Brown, Jr. in 2013, authorized California State Parks to offer veterans, active duty, and reserve military personnel from the United States Armed Forces and the National Guard of any state a reduced or free day use at participating state parks.

