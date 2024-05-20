Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara Awards $12,000 Grant to Meals on Wheels Program in Santa Ynez Valley

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara has awarded a $12,000 grant to the Santa Ynez Valley Community Outreach Meals on Wheels program. The grant will help fund the program’s efforts to provide essential nutritional support to cancer patients undergoing treatment who reside in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Recognizing the importance of nutrition in promoting overall health, SYV Community Outreach is committed to developing easy and delicious meal options, believing that nutrition is the key to well-being. The Meals on Wheels program staff and volunteers work tirelessly to prepare meals that cater to the specific dietary requirements of oncology patients.

As part of its comprehensive support, the Meals on Wheels program not only provides nutritious meals, but its dedicated team of volunteers also assists with grocery shopping as needed, ensuring that the patient’s nutritional needs are met.

“Assisting impactful organizations like the Santa Ynez Valley Community Outreach is at the heart of our mission at the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara,” shares Lori Willis, Executive Director of the Cancer Foundation. “We are proud to support their efforts in providing vital services to cancer patients in our community, ensuring they receive the care and support they need during their treatment journey.”

The program’s projected outcomes are to serve 60 patients in 2024 by providing meals, medical transportation, and peer support. The program’s staff and volunteers are dedicated to supporting cancer patients in their community and providing them with the nutrition and care they need to recover.

For more about the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, visit www.cfsb.org.

For more about Santa Ynez Valley Community Outreach, visit www.syvcommunityoutreach.org.