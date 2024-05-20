Community Meeting to Discuss Upcoming Improvements at Douglas Family Preserve

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA – May 20, 2024



The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department will host a public meeting to discuss upcoming improvements at the Douglas Family Preserve, the City’s most highly trafficked open space park. The park’s coastal bluffs offer beautiful ocean views, walking trails, and the City’s largest off-leash dog area. The Department aims to balance the park’s mix of recreational uses with the need to preserve the area’s natural resources, including native vegetation and wildlife.

Staff will provide information about planned work efforts, including trail maintenance, habitat restoration, wildfire prevention, and hazardous tree removal. Attendees will be invited to ask questions and share their ideas and priorities for the future of the open space park. Onsite Spanish translation will be available.

Community Meeting

When: Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 6:00 p.m.

Where: Douglas Family Preserve, Medcliff Entrance (2551 Medcliff Road)

More information can be found at SantaBarbaraCA.gov/DFP.