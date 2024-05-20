National Charity League Honors 22 Graduating High School Seniors

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

NCL Class of 2024 | Credit: Brad Elliott

The annual Senior Recognition Event for the Santa Barbara National Charity League (NCL) was held on April 21 at a private event in Santa Barbara. There were 22 graduating seniors celebrating the theme “A Hollywood Story,” and approximately 450 friends and family present to honor the girls’ service and leadership in our community over the past six years.

The mission of NCL is to foster the mother-daughter relationship through an ongoing commitment to philanthropy, culture, and leadership. The 2024 NCL Senior Class has accumulated 787 hours this year and a total of 5,899 hours over the past six years supporting over 20 local non-profit organizations.

NCL Chapter President, Kristine Sperling, opened the evening with a moving recollection of the challenges these seniors have navigated throughout their journey, including the devastating debris flow of 2018 and the COVID pandemic.

Graduating San Marcos High School senior Summer Dolotta was honored as Senior Speaker, having accumulated the highest number of NCL community service hours for the class of 2024 since joining in 2017, and gave an inspiring speech sharing her experience and highlighting her role in creating a new philanthropy partnership with the Garden Court retirement community.

The evening also consisted of a fashion show featuring the senior and junior classes modeling styles from various local boutiques, individual Senior Presentations, a philanthropy slideshow, and a special VIP dance.

NCL would like to thank all of those who came together to honor these seniors for their exceptional accomplishments, including 2023-24 Chapter President Kristine Sperling, Senior Recognition Co-Chairs Melinda Werner and Lynne Early, Choreographer Julie Walsmith, SBCC Beauty College, and local boutiques Angel, Montecito; Wendy Foster, State Street; Wendy Foster Sportswear; Miss Behavin’; Whiskey & Leather; Dylan Star; Loveworn; Lovebird Boutique; Maison K; Evangelina Boutique; The Lotus Boutique; and Sands Boutique.

Lastly, we wish the NCL Class of 2024 continued success as they prepare for their college journeys at some of the most prestigious institutions in the nation.