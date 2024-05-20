Announcement

Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1649 will Pay Tribute to Those Who Died Serving at Free Memorial Day Ceremony

Mon May 20, 2024 | 4:04pm

Santa Barbara, CA, May 20, 2024 – The Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation (PCVF) and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1649 will remember those who gave the greatest sacrifice for their country on Memorial Day. This free event is open to the public. Join PCVF on Monday, May 27, 2024 at 11:00 am sharp at the Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive.

The open air ceremony includes presentations and performances by the  UCSB ROTC Color GuardGold Coast Pipe & Drum Band; David Gonzales and the Santa Barbara Choral Society, The Prime Time Band, and a flyover by The Condor Squadron. 150 White doves will be released during the singing of the Star Spangled Banner.

Guest speakers will include Lieutenant Colonel Joe Ruhl and US Army Commanding Officer UCSB ROTC,  BGen. Fred Lopez, USMCR (ret.),  a Vietnam veteran who served in the US Marine Corps Reserve for 31 years. 

“Memorial Day stands as a timeless tribute to honor those who sacrificed everything for our nation,” said VFW Lifetime Member and  PCVF co-founder Lt. John Blankenship (USN, former). “We invite the community to join us as we pay homage to their courage, reflect on their service, and renew our commitment to upholding the values they fought to defend.” 

This free event will take place Monday, May 27, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the Santa Barbara Cemetery (901 Channel Drive., Santa Barbara, CA 93108). To learn more, please visit https://www.pcvf.org/memorial-day-ceremony 

About Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation

Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation is committed to honoring the men and women who have served in uniform at any time. PCVF does this by supporting veterans and active duty members, and related partner organizations, in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, as well as preserving military history and legacy. The Foundation works to uphold Pierre Claeyssens’s vision that those who have served are “Never Forgotten.” PCVF is funded entirely by private donations. For more information, visit pcvf.org or call (805) 259-4394.

