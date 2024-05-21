Chase Carlson of Dos Pueblos Scores Game-Winning Goal in Overtime at Channel League All Star Game

Four quarters wasn’t enough to decide the Channel League Boys’ All Star Game as Chase Carlson of Dos Pueblos ripped the game winning goal in overtime to lift the white team to victory.

The game was close throughout and Carlson’s goal was a fitting ending to a well-played game.

“Everyone was a little bit gassed, but we fought through it,” Carslon said. “I love it. We had two weeks off and all I wanted to do was play.”

Another key contributor on the white team was junior Jasper Larsson of Santa Barbara Highn who scored three goals.

“It’s been a couple weeks since I’ve played to be honest,” Larsson said. “The boys were working well together, passing the ball around and getting our shots.”

Jasper Larsson scores late in the first half. Photo Credit: Entenza

The dark team appeared headed to victory as the Dos Pueblos connection of Gus Miller and Daniel Finneran were tough to stop. The Dark team took a 10-8 lead with 2:25 remaining on a goal by Finneran, but couldn’t hang on for the win. Both players are juniors and will return to Dos Pueblos next season.

“The cool thing about playing in Santa Barbara around here is that everybody likes playing with each other and we’re all friends,” Miller said. “Playing against some of my teammates in a full field game is totally different than I’ve ever done before.”