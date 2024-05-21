Liv Plourdes of San Marcos Scores Game Winning Goal at Channel League Girls Lacrosse All Star Game

Liv Plourdes scored with just under two minutes remaining and the white team captured the second annual girls lacrosse Channel League All Star game 18-17 on Monday night at Santa Barbara High’s Peabody Stadium.

Plourdes team overcame an 11-2 deficit with a second half surge that culminated with her goal in the final minutes.

“When we had our team huddle we emphasized positive energy, the game is not over until it’s over,” Plourdes said. “We kept pushing and pushing and we never gave up.”

The two teams were split evenly to make the most competitive team, which led to teammates playing against each other and rivals forming bonds.

The dark colored jersey team consisted of Sadi Adams (San Marcos), Ava Andrade (San Marcos) Maia Holmes (Cate), Lexi Goodyear (Thacher), Francesca Pelosi (Thacher), Reagan Arnold (Dos Pueblos), Olivia Battles (Santa Barbara), Corrine Muth (Nordhoff), Molly McCarter (San Marcos), Jaymi Springer (San Marcos), Sam Jimenez (Cate), Lucy Guilbert-Neal (Cate), Maddie Lee (Thacher), Katarina Olvera (Santa Barbara), Jocelyn Duncan (San Marcos), Sanai Edwards (Cate), Bea Lageschulte (Thacher), Alice Sperling (Dos Pueblos), Ale Alcocer (Santa Barbara), Maddy Fitch (Nordhoff), Analisa Quinteros (Santa Barbara) a.

Despite being on the losing side Regan Arnold of Dos Pueblos was happy with her experience.

“It was really nice to play with the players that we go up against in the Channel League,” Arnold said. “It wasn’t a huge stakes game so we were able to have fun and not take anything too seriously.”

Abigail Gaston scores in the third quarter. Photo Credit: Entenza

The players on the winning white team were Liv Plourde (San Marcos), Megan Taylor (San Marcos), Riley Pan (Cate), Lauren Hubbs (Cate), Julia James (Thacher), Linnea Clapinski (Dos Pueblos), Abigail Gaston (Santa Barbara), Mia Richmond (San Marcos), Sophia Ospina (Cate), Hannah Husden (Thacher), Phoebe Jin-Ngo (Thacher), Emma Hall (Santa Barbara), Lylah Vaughn (Nordhoff), Sophia Llewellyn (San Marcos), Sophia Brant (Thacher), Chloe Gotsis (Dos Pueblos), Aria Abraham (Santa Barbara) Abbi Diaz (Nordhoff) and Abigail Mitchell (San Marcos).