Proactive Arrest Leads to Successful Overdose Reversal

Isla Vista, Calif. – A pro-active arrest by deputies resulted in saving the life of the man they arrested. On Sunday, May 19, 2024, at approximately 9:32 am, deputies encountered a male subject in the roadway of Camino Lindo near Pasado. When they spoke with him, deputies learned that the subject had an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest. Deputies arrested the suspect and, while driving to the Main Jail, noticed that he began exhibiting signs of a fentanyl overdose. Deputies pulled over to the side of the road, called for an emergency medical response, and lifted the man out of the back of the patrol car an on the roadside. Deputies administered tow rounds of nasal naloxone to the man who regained consciousness and began breathing on his own as emergency medical services arrived. The man was transported to an area hospital for follow-up care and later booked at the Main Jail.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to highlight this incident as an example of the danger of fentanyl use, the importance of carrying naloxone, and recognizing the signs of overdose which may include:

Difficult to wake up

Slowed Breathing

Confusion

Blue or pale lips and fingernails

If you notice these signs, call 911 immediately and give naloxone. An individual who is experiencing an opioid overdose needs immediate medical attention. An essential first step is to get help from someone with medical expertise as quickly as possible. Therefore, members of the public are encouraged to call 911 when they suspect an overdose is occurring. California’s 911 Good Samaritan law, AB 472, provides limited protection from arrest, charge and prosecution for people who seek emergency medical assistance at the scene of a suspected drug overdose.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public that we continue to offer FREE Narcan at each of the Sheriff’s substations. Members of the public can come to the lobby of ANY Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Station during business hours, obtain information about a short instructional video and receive Narcan.

Below is list of Sheriff’s Office locations where the public can receive FREE Narcan:

Buellton Sheriff’s Station

City of Buellton Police Department

140 W. Highway 246

Buellton, CA 93427

(805) 686-8150

Coastal Bureau Sheriff’s Station

City of Carpinteria Police Department

5775 Carpinteria Ave

Carpinteria, CA 93103

(805) 568-3399

Goleta Valley Patrol Bureau

City of Goleta Police Department

4434 Calle Real

Santa Barbara, CA 93110

(805) 681-4100

Isla Vista Foot Patrol

6504 Trigo Rd.

Isla Vista, CA 93117

(805) 681-4179

Lompoc Valley Sheriff’s Station

3500 Harris Grade Rd.

Lompoc, CA 93436

(805) 737-7737

New Cuyama Sheriff’s Station

70 Newsome St.

New Cuyama, CA 93254

(661) 766-2310

Santa Maria Sheriff’s Station

812 W. Foster Rd.

Santa Maria, CA 93455

(805) 934-6150

Santa Ynez Valley Station

City of Solvang Police Department

1745 Mission Dr.

Solvang, CA 93463

(805) 686-5000