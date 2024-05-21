Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Recognizes Four Local Teachers for Their Leadership and Dedication

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Chris Cunningham | Credit: Courtesy

Patty Jo “PJ” Carmean | Credit: Courtesy

Shawna Ray | Credit: Courtesy

Sherri Bryan | Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA – The Santa Barbara County Education Office is proud to announce that four outstanding teachers have been honored with the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara’s Teacher Recognition Awards during the 2023-24 academic year. Continuing a tradition since 1986, this year’s awards celebrate the excellence and leadership of local teachers.

Recipients of this recognition are chosen with the assistance of the Santa Barbara County Education Office’s Teachers Network.

The 2023-24 Rotary Club of Santa Barbara, Teacher Recognition Award honorees are:

Sherri Bryan, Teacher Librarian at Santa Barbara High School in the Santa Barbara Unified School District

Teacher Librarian at Santa Barbara High School in the Santa Barbara Unified School District Patty Jo “P.J.” Carmean , English and Newcomer English Language Arts Teacher at Santa Barbara Junior High School in the Santa Barbara Unified School District

, English and Newcomer English Language Arts Teacher at Santa Barbara Junior High School in the Santa Barbara Unified School District Chris Cunningham , Special Education Teacher in Hope Elementary School District

, Special Education Teacher in Hope Elementary School District Shawna Ray, Santa Barbara Community Academy in the Santa Barbara Unified District

The four honorees were each awarded with a plaque and $1,000 check for classroom needs.

“We thank and appreciate the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara for their dedication to education and for their continued support of exemplary teachers,” said County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido. “The Rotary Club has a long history of building community and bringing out positive change, which aligns with the work we do in schools every day. I congratulate this year’s four honorees for their commitment to creating a positive learning environment for all students, and the many efforts they make to serve their communities well.”

Dan Herlinger, Chair, Vocational Service of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara, said the Club has been honored to recognize local teachers for the past 38 years. According to their bylaws, Rotarians pride themselves on encouraging, fostering, and recognizing professionals who serve society and help inspire positive change.

“Our awards are designed to recognize local educators who surpass expectations for exemplary vocational service,” Herlinger said.

This year’s honorees are outlined below: