Serious Traffic Collision at State Street and Mission Street

On May 21, 2024, at approximately 1:42 pm, the Santa Barbara Police Department’s Combined Communications Center received reports of a serious traffic collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist that occurred at the intersection of State Street and Mission Street.

As the initial calls were coming in, an on-duty Santa Barbara Police Department officer who was in the area saw the bicyclist down and stopped to render aid. The officer was assisted by an off-duty firefighter, and together they provided aid until additional emergency personnel arrived on scene.

The bicyclist was determined to have sustained serious injuries and was transported by AMR Paramedics to Cottage Hospital Emergency Room for medical treatment. The bicyclist’s current condition is unknown.

Driving under the influence does not appear to be a factor involved in this collision.

Due to the seriousness of this collision, the SBPD Critical Accident Reconstruction Team responded to assist with the investigation. The intersection of State Street and Mission Street is expected to be closed to vehicles for several hours.

This case is currently under active investigation, and no further information is available at this time.