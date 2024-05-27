This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on March 26, 2024. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.

I spent last week in Chicago visiting my son and daughter-in-law, and — as promised — I did a little house-viewing while I was there. Just like anywhere else, location, location, location is the biggest factor in housing prices and desirability, with proximity to public transport a seemingly close second. The home above is in the West Chicago neighborhood of Portage Park. With the plentiful purple allium flowers and sunny skies above, it made a pretty picture. It’s not for sale, but it was one of many fun homes to gaze at and compare as “the kids” think about future plans.

Credit: Damian Gadal

If you follow the David Kim Group on Instagram, you know they’ve got a great sense of humor as well as a great sense of community. You’ve also probably noticed that they’re passionate about the natural beauty that makes Santa Barbara so special. To keep it that way, they’re hosting a beach cleanup on Saturday, June 1, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Leadbetter Beach. All are welcome. Gather at 10 a.m. for coffee and pastries; S.B. Channelkeeper will provide the cleanup supplies. RSVP here for more details and a map. You know how much I love the beach … I’ll be there!

PS: If you don’t follow them already, you should. Here’s my favorite reason why.

Credit: John Palminteri

The do-not-miss event this weekend is the I Madonnari Street Painting Festival taking place at Old Mission Santa Barbara. All proceeds benefit Children’s Creative Project. Take the free Santa Barbara Trolley from the Garden Street Visitor Center and the downtown branch of the S.B. Public Library, and, hot tip: There’s live music all day, with fan favorites the Brasscals playing from 4:30-6 p.m. today. Above: artist Tracy Lee Stum created this chalk drawing in front of the Arlington Theatre in collaboration with the downtown arts district to help promote the festival. It sure got me in the mood!

Credit: Courtesy

On your way to or from I Madonnari today, swing by 1730 Anacapa Street. Built in 1888 and known as “The Hall House,” this four-bedroom, four-bath beauty is for sale for only the second time in the last 80 years. Visit Ken Switzer between noon and 4 p.m. to tour this amazing property in a superb location. I plan to go by to admire the home, the gardens, and the magnificent oak tree!

Credit: Courtesy

Another local Realtor giving back — and making history — is Thomas Johansen. Thomas has been living a drama of life and death since 2012, when he was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy. He shared details with me that you’ll be able to read about in an upcoming longer article. For this week, the big news is that Thomas is undertaking the AIDS/LifeCycle Bike Ride on June 2. According to his doctors at UCLA, Thomas will be the first heart transplant patient to do this ride of 545 miles, which raises funds for people living with HIV and AIDS. In addition, Thomas is riding in memory of his father, who passed away just this week. When I asked Thomas how our readers can help support his efforts, he said that while he has almost reached double his personal goal of fundraising, “I don’t need the donations, per se, but the AIDS Foundation sure does.” Here’s the link to donate. We’re all wishing you the best, Thomas. Can’t wait to hear more after the ride.

PS: Thomas plans to post on Instagram during the ride, and the route is scheduled to stop by Leadbetter Beach on Friday, June 7, for lunch and an opportunity for all of us to say hi!

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

Last, but not least: A couple of weeks ago — on Mother’s Day, no less — I told you about the baby penguins that had been hatched at the Santa Barbara Zoo. This week, I attended a Chamber of Commerce breakfast mixer held at the zoo, and guess who the guests of honor were? The baby penguins! All three of them were waving, squawking, and waddling on the grass before the meeting began. They’re not named quite yet, so they’re known by the tags on their fins: orange, green and baby blue, shown above. Get to the zoo soon and see them before they lose their sweet gray baby fuzz.

This weekend, I’m sending wishes for a peaceful, meaningful Memorial Day to all. In addition to our regular content, this week’s issue includes both a tribute to two local students who were casualties in the Vietnam War, as well as coverage of the deadly Isla Vista killings 10 years ago. I’m hopeful we can gain both solace and wisdom by remembering. Have a lovely Sunday and holiday!