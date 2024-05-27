UCSB Baseball Will Host Fresno State, University of San Diego and Oregon at Santa Barbara Regional

The Santa Barbara Regional is set as the No. 14 overall seed Gauchos will host Fresno State, Oregon and the University of San Diego at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium beginning on Friday.

The Gauchos will play against Fresno State on Friday beginning at 6 p.m. in their first game of the double elimination regional. University of San Diego will match up with Oregon at 1 p.m.

“We’re excited to host. We know it’s going to be a challenge,” said UC Santa Barbara head coach Andrew Checketts. “Those are all good team’s that we are familiar with. We haven’t played USD in a while. We played Fresno last year and Oregon this year so we do have some familiarity and it should be a great experience.”

UC Santa Barbara has not lost on its home field this season and completed the regular season with a perfect 25-0 record. The Gauchos are also riding a 14 game winning streak overall.

“The expectations from this group is to win the regional,” Checketts said. “They have played well down the stretch. It starts on the mound. Our starters have been good. We’ll look for good quality starts.

“That Friday game is really important. Winning that first one is extremely important. Staying in the winner’s bracket is extremely important in a double elimination tourney.”

Tickets for the Santa Barbara Regional will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, May 28 at 4 p.m. PT.