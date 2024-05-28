Aids/Lifecycle Bicycle to Travel Through the Central Coast Starting June 2

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

CENTRAL COAST – The AIDS/Life Cycle Bicycle Ride will move through Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties June 2 through June 7. The cyclists will use the state highway system during the daytime hours between 8 am and 6 pm in the following locations:

On Sunday, June 2, the riders will leave the Cow Palace in San Francisco and use portions of southbound State Route 1 before ending their day at Harvey West Park in Santa Cruz.

On Monday, June 3, the riders will leave Santa Cruz and use a portion of southbound State Route 1 and southbound US Highway 101 before reaching San Lorenzo County Park in King City.

On Tuesday, June 4, the cyclists will leave King City using a portion of southbound US Highway 101 before reaching the Mid State Fairgrounds in Paso Robles.

On Wednesday, June 5, the cyclists will leave Paso Robles using portions of State Route 46 West, State Route 1 and southbound US Highway 101, ending their day at Preisker Park in Santa Maria.

On Thursday, June 6, the riders will leave Santa Maria and use a portion of State Route 1 before ending their day at Riverbend Park in Lompoc.

On Friday, June 7, the riders will leave Lompoc and use a portion of southbound US Highway 101, ending their day at San Buenaventura State Beach in Ventura County.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will be present to maintain a safe environment for motorists, cyclists and support vehicles. The riders will travel single file with the flow of traffic. Travelers should be aware of all participants on the roadway during this event.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways on the Central Coast motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or visit the District 5 website

at: http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm or for more information on this event you may visit: https://www.aidslifecycle.org/