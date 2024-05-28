Detectives Arrest Attempted Murder Suspect

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Maria, Calif. – Sheriff’s detectives have arrested a fugitive attempted murder suspect from a 2023 case in the Tanglewood area. On Friday, January 27, 2023, at approximately 3:07 a.m., deputies responded to the 2000-block of Sherwood Drive in Tanglewood along with County Fire and AMR for an unknown type of emergency. When they arrived, deputies found an adult female with several stab wounds to her upper torso. Deputies quickly identified the suspect as the victim’s boyfriend, 23-year-old Jesus David Galvan Cuevas. The suspect fled prior to deputies’ arrival and the victim was transported to an area hospital. The victim was seriously injured but did survive.

In the days that followed, detectives shared a photo of Cuevas along with a request for the public’s assistance in locating him. Through their nearly 16-month investigation, detectives tracked the suspect to a residence in Reedley, California. On Friday, May 24, 2024, at approximately 9:00 a.m., detectives arrested Cuevas on a no-bail warrant for attempted murder. Cuevas was transported back to Santa Barbara County and booked at the Northern Branch Jail. During the booking process, Cuevas escaped on foot from deputies, and was apprehended within approximately 100 yards of the facility. He was returned to the Northern Branch Jail where he is being held without bail for felonies including escape, vehicle theft, and attempted murder.