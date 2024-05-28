Free Firearm Safety Workshop and Gun Lock Giveaway June 1

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Council

SANTA BARBARA, CA – May 28, 2024



The Santa Barbara Police Department, Santa Barbara Youth Council, and Santa Barbara Chapter of Moms Demand Action have teamed up to continue raising firearm safety awareness after the recently passed Safe Firearm Storage Ordinance. The groups will host a Firearm Safety Workshop, the event will include a free Be SMART presentation that focuses on responsible gun ownership to reduce child gun deaths, offered in English and Spanish, and a free gun lock giveaway. Members of the community can also expect free pizza and crafting activities for young children.



Firearm Safety Workshop:

Saturday, June 1, 2024

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Franklin Neighborhood Center (1136 E. Montecito St.)



The Safe Firearm Storage Ordinance was drafted by the Youth Council in response to the growing concern about gun violence voiced by local teens during 2023 Youth Speak Out, an annual event designed to connect local youth and City leaders. This was identified as one of the top issues facing local youth, as the recent increase in gun violence in the United States has disproportionately impacted children and teens. The ordinance aims to protect public health and safety by preventing unintended access to firearms, and now requires firearms to be stored in a locked container and disabled with a trigger lock. This event aims to raise awareness of new policy changes in Santa Barbara and encourage compliance.