Free Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event for City of Santa Barbara Residents

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Council

SANTA BARBARA, CA – May 28, 2024

The City of Santa Barbara’s Clean Community Division, in partnership with MarBorg Industries, is pleased to announce a FREE Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection Event. Residents of the City of Santa Barbara are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to safely dispose of hazardous materials, including antifreeze, batteries, used motor oil/filters, paint, fluorescent lightbulbs, cleaning supplies, garden chemicals, and other household hazardous waste. Please note that this event is exclusively for City of Santa Barbara residents, and no business waste will be accepted.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event:

Saturday, June 8

9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Santa Barbara City College’s Lot 2-C (136 Loma Alta Dr.).

“As the recent MarBorg garbage truck fire caused by batteries in the trash highlighted, proper disposal of hazardous materials is vital to maintaining community safety,” said Julie Lawrence, Clean Community Manager. “By participating in events like our free Hazardous Waste Collection Event, residents can help prevent pollution and protect our environment.”

For more information about the HHW event, including what materials will be accepted and how to safely transport them to the event, please visit SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Sustainability.