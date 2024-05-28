Join Us Tomorrow, May 29th, for a Special Ribbon Cutting Event at Armitos Park

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, May 28, 2024 – Armitos Park in Old Town has a new look! Come check out the City’s first ever community garden, a new playground and extended bike path at tomorrow’s May 29th ribbon cutting ceremony. Join us at 3:30 p.m. for this special event. Armitos Park is located at the end of Armitos Drive near the S. Kellogg Avenue and Armitos Avenue intersection.

Attendees will see first-hand the updated park amenities and hear remarks from City of Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte, District 2 Councilmember James Kyriaco, and Parks and Recreation Manager JoAnne Plummer. Ms. Plummer will also be available afterwards to give a tour of the park and everything it has to offer.

There are so many things to be excited about at Armitos Park. The new community garden has 50 raised plots which have all been reserved, but community members can still get on a waitlist. Going along with the garden theme, the park has a new gathering/education area for gardening classes and workshops and even the bike racks have a colorful garden theme.

Another first for Goleta is the addition of a public pizza oven! So bring your friends and family to the small group picnic area and enjoy a fresh pizza. There is also a new and expanded playground which includes swings, sand features and music elements for children to enjoy, which is a first at Goleta parks.

Last, but not least, the multi-purpose path adjacent to San Jose Creek has been extended to Armitos Park to make it easy to get to and from neighboring Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park. This completed path section will also directly connect to the future San Jose Creek Multipurpose Path – anticipated to begin construction in late 2025/early 2026.

For more information on the project, visit www.CityofGoleta.org/ArmitosPark.

We hope you will join us tomorrow, May 29th, to see so many of Goleta’s firsts. Those who come will receive a commemorative wildflower seed packet.