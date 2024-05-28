Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA – On Saturday, June 8 from 9 am – 12 pm, the Santa Barbara Chapter of Moms Demand Action invites the community to join them in recognizing Wear Orange weekend with a day of service at Ortega Park. In partnership with the Ortega Park Steering Committee, the morning will include an opportunity to tour the park’s historical murals, assist with a general clean-up of the grounds, connect with local nonprofits, and enjoy snacks and art activities for children and families.

“We are proud to stand with the Ortega Park Community and their ongoing efforts to make their park and community a welcoming space for all,” says Kendall Pata, Local Group Lead of the Santa Barbara Chapter of Moms Demand Action. “Research shows that cleaning and greening public spaces reduces crime and makes our communities safer.”

Wear Orange is observed every year in observance of National Gun Violence Awareness Weekend. Every year we Wear Orange to remember Hadiya Pendleton, a 15-year-old who was shot and killed on a playground in Chicago in 2013, and the more than 40,000 people who are killed with guns every year.

“The Ortega Park Steering Committee is very happy to partner with Moms Demand Action to raise awareness and stand in solidarity to end gun violence,” says Andi Garcia, Volunteer Organizer of the Ortega Park Steering Committee. “Gun violence is the leading cause of death for our children and teens, and we are committed to make the park and our community a safer and more aware community.”

To learn more and register for the event, visit: https://forms.everytown.org/a/wear-orange-ortega-park

ABOUT MOMS DEMAND ACTION Moms Demand Action is a national, non-partisan advocacy group fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence and keep our families safe. With over 6 million supporters, we are part of the nation’s largest gun violence prevention organization, Everytown for Gun Safety.

ABOUT THE ORTEGA PARK STEERING COMMUNITY The Ortega Park Steering Committee has reactivated Ortega Park by providing service-based programming and events and partnering with the area’s Ethnic Studies Students and the Youth Brigade. They have partnered with over 23 varied nonprofits and small businesses to reconnect, reclaim and remember the rich cultural history of the neighborhood.