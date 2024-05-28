One Fatality Following Early Morning Fire in Lompoc

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

At approximately 00:16, Lompoc Fire Crews, with assistance from Santa Barbara County Fire,

and Vandenberg Fire responded to a report of residential structure fire with one unaccounted

occupant.

The first arriving engine company advanced a hose line and made entry into the single-story

residence. Crews quickly extinguished the fire, while performing a search for the unaccounted

resident. One occupant was discovered and quickly removed from the residence. The initial

crews, and arriving Santa Barbara County paramedics, immediately initiated lifesaving efforts.

Unfortunately, the patient succumbs to their injuries and was pronounced at the scene.

There was no further extension from the fire or damage to adjacent units.

There were no other injuries at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.