Unity of Santa Barbara Launches New Co-Creative Project

Santa Barbara, CA— May 28, 2024 — As a way to recognize their 100 years of spiritual service in this community, Unity of Santa Barbara is transforming a once barren looking piece of their campus into a lush and peaceful garden and walkway named the “Hightower Peace Path”.

Love Made Visible

During the blessing of the project earlier this month, Co-Spiritual Leader Rev. Cathy Norman mentioned when she visited a church in Carmel that “had all these bricks with beautiful messages for people that have passed on, it felt like “love made visible”…and that’s what we want to do here”.

Co-Spiritual Rev. Dr. Temple Hayes added, “we see this expanding even beyond our community.”

Co-creating the Peace Path

Individuals, local businesses, nonprofits and foundations are invited to help co-create the Hightower Peace Path by purchasing a brick to honor a loved one, celebrate a special life event, or share an inspirational affirmation. More information about that can be found at unitysb.org/peace.

Honoring Carl Hightower

Designed to enhance and encourage individuals to focus on inner peace, Unity of Santa Barbara chose to name the new contemplative space after Carl Hightower, a man who encouraged everyone to contribute to peace in the world, who loved and was beloved by the community. Mr. Hightower made his transition in May 2020, and Unity of Santa Barbara received a generous gift from his estate in 2023.

“Carl was a man of peace and helped so many people through our outreach programs over the years”, said UoSB Board Treasurer Pat Heller during the unveiling, adding, “he was love made visible, for sure.”

Celebration of Life and the Peace Path

With his family in attendance, a celebration of Carl Hightower’s life and the peace path will be held on Sunday, June 2nd at 11:30 AM at Unity of Santa Barbara. The public is invited to attend.