Village Properties Launches Commercial Real Estate Division

SANTA BARBARA,California – The Santa Barbara area’s largest independent real estate company, Village Properties, has established a new division to provide dedicated advice and representation to clients with commercial properties.

The new Village Properties Commercial Group will work closely with clients seeking to purchase or sell multi-family dwellings, boutique commercial and retail properties, mixed-use buildings, and agricultural or buildable land.

Backed by a team of seasoned agents with longstanding experience in the commercial real estate field, the new division allows Village Properties to offer clients a more holistic and specialized support. This includes connecting clients with additional services available through the agency including new construction and land development advisory, marketing and sales services; representation for trusts, estates and probates; and assistance with ventures involving ranches, equestrian properties and wineries.

The Commercial Group expands on Village Properties’ bread-and-butter business of personal residences, second homes, and residential investments. Since its founding almost three decades ago, the agency has become the top-producing independently owned real estate company in the Santa Barbara area. It has a network of more than 180 agents and affiliations with distinguished global brokerage companies including Forbes Global Properties.

Commercial division clients will have the opportunity to leverage Village Properties’ extensive network as well as the company’s marketing and creative edge, said owner Renee Grubb. They will benefit from the firm’s vast experience in marketing properties regionally, domestically and even internationally across a variety of mediums including print, digital and social platforms, she added.

“We are very excited to offer this new, dedicated commercial service to our clients,” Grubb said. “While we have worked with commercial property owners for many years, this new division will enable these clients to receive the most tailored and comprehensive support from our specialized agents to achieve their commercial real estate goals.”

Founded in 1996, Village Properties has developed an outstanding reputation built on dedication to clients and mastering the complexities and nuances of the local markets. The firm represents a special connection between the people and places within the Santa Barbara region through highly trained and cultivated agents, and a focused mission on serving the community now and into the future.