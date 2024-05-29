City of Goleta Launches Old Town Open for Business Campaign

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

GOLETA, CA- May 28, 2024 – The City of Goleta is pleased to announce the launch of its Old Town Open for Business (#OTOB) Campaign. The goal of the campaign is to encourage the public to support the many businesses that call Old Town home during construction of the City’s largest capital improvement project – Project Connect. Watch the video here in English and here in Spanish. The videos feature several Old Town businesses letting the community know they are ready to serve you during construction. Old Town Open for Business signs have been placed throughout the Hollister Avenue corridor and light post banners are on the way.

2nd District Councilmember James Kyriaco says in the video, “If you haven’t discovered it yet, this historic area, located in the heart of the City is full of unique and many long-standing small businesses. Now is the time to come on down to Old Town and show them your support.”

Project Connect, which broke ground in March of 2024, is a multi-year project that when complete will enhance pedestrian access and safety, improve road conditions and build critical linkage throughout Goleta while increasing stormwater flow capacity in San Jose Creek under Hollister Bridge. The long-anticipated striping work to improve Hollister Avenue between Fairview Avenue and Kinman Avenue will begin this week and is anticipated to be complete by late summer 2024.

During construction, expect traffic delays, reduced lanes, and limited street parking. Please follow posted signs and plan for additional travel time.

All businesses along the project alignment will remain open. Don’t let the construction discourage you from coming to Old Town. There are two free public parking lots, one at Community West Bank (5827 Hollister Avenue) and another on Orange Avenue.

The City understands that long-term projects such as this one can be inconvenient for those that live, visit, or have businesses in the area. We appreciate your patience in advance and look forward to the positive impact that will be felt for years to come as the result of this project.

To stay updated on project milestones, traffic impacts, and other important Project Connect information, go to the City’s website: www.CityofGoleta.org/ProjectConnect.

For additional information or questions, please contact: Connect@CityofGoleta.org or 805-690-5116.

Thanks for doing your part to keep Old Town thriving while we work to build a better future for Goleta.