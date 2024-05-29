Full Closure of State Route 1 in Arroyo Grande This Week

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A paving project on State Route 1 in Arroyo Grande will result in a full closure of SR 1 between Valley Road and the intersection of Doty Drive and Rio Road.

This full closure will occur daily starting on Wednesday, May 29 through Friday, May 31 from 8:30 a.m to 3:30 p.m.

Semi-trucks are encouraged to detour using Los Berros Road and El Campo Road, while other travelers may detour using Halcyon Road.

Message and directional signs are in place to alert the traveling public. Please allow extra time during your commute.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: @Caltrans_D5.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/