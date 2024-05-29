Last-Mile Broadband Program Notice of Preparation for Environmental Impact Report

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif – The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) is preparing an Environmental Impact Report for the Santa Barbara County Last-Mile Broadband Program (“Broadband Program” or “Project”).



The project description, location, environmental review requirements, and probable environmental issues to be addressed in the Environmental Impact Report are provided in the Notice of Preparation and available online on the SBCAG website. An Initial Study has been prepared for the project per the State CEQA Guidelines Section 15063(a) and is also available online.



SBCAG invites the public and interested organizations to learn more about the project and comment on the scope and content of the environmental analysis. The date, time, and virtual location of the meeting is:

Scoping Meeting and Public Workshop



VirtualZoom Meeting

Noon to 1 p.m.

June 6, 2024



Register to attend for Zoom meeting information: https://bit.ly/BroadbandEIR



For accommodations and Spanish-language interpretation, contact SBCAG 48 hours in advance at (805) 961-8900 or info@sbcag.org.

Comments can also be mailed via U.S. Postal Service to Fred Luna, director of project delivery and construction at SBCAG, 260 North San Antonio Road, Suite B, Santa Barbara, CA 93110, or by e-mail to info@sbcag.org by 5 p.m. on June 18, 2024. For more information, please call (805) 961-8900.

Resources: