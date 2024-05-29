Stepping Into Sales

Our readers are often familiar with our writers, but it’s not too often they get to see our business staff in the paper. So, this week, we want to introduce you to our newest Advertising Representative, Bryce Eller.

What made you want to choose the Independent? What are you working on now in the advertising world, and how have you been liking sales?

I have now been at the Independent for three wonderful months. Right now, my main focus is to identify the emerging new businesses joining our community and to better understand how our team can assist in putting them front of mind for our readers. The Independent has such a fantastic reputation, and it has been amazing to see how many businesses are excited to work with us to help them to succeed.

You got to present at our Indy Awards — how the event was for you and what made you want to present?

This is the first award I have ever given, and I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little nervous. That being said, my hesitancy disappeared the moment I saw Al Souma’s reaction to winning Usher of the Year. It was so nice to be able to give recognition to an important role in performing arts that is frequently overlooked.

What are some of our upcoming projects you’re most looking forward to? What has been your favorite to work on so far?

Best of Santa Barbara®! I can’t believe that I will be working on the inside of something that I have participated in and utilized ever since moving here. One of the best things about working for a local publication is learning the ins and outs of local businesses big and small. Best Of is such a great opportunity to put businesses on the map for both locals and visitors, and I look forward to helping facilitate that in the most impactful ways possible. Of the events we’ve held so far, I’d have to say the Indy Awards. It was so well done, and it is always inspiring to give the local arts the recognition they deserve.

Where are you from originally and what brought you to Santa Barbara? What were you doing before you came to the Independent?

I grew up in Mammoth Lakes, California, and have always been fortunate enough to live somewhere beautiful, but I can honestly say that Santa Barabra has exceeded all expectations. It is the perfect combination of the mountains and ocean, all while keeping the tight-knit community feeling that I grew up in. Prior to my time here, I spent a number of years in the tech world, launching shared mobility systems in cities around the country. While I do miss the chaos at times, it is nice to finally be settled in Santa Barbara.

What are some of your favorite things to do in town? Do you ever explore outside of our downtown area?

Visiting the many dining establishments in Santa Barbara is definitely one of my favorite things to do. Outside of downtown, I enjoy visiting Los Olivos and Santa Ynez. There are a ton of great local restaurants and stores up there and they also have a ton of great events. I’d recommend the Los Olivos Tree Lighting Ceremony.

When you aren’t working, how do you like to spend your free time? What are some ways you get more involved in the local community?

I enjoy mountain biking, surfing, pickleball, and lots of beach days year-round. My partner and I still make it to Mammoth as often as we can to squeeze in some skiing. Concerts at the Bowl are also at the top of my list!