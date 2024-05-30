Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA. May 2024 – CALM is proud to announce that, in recognition of its outstanding contributions to the community, it has been chosen as a 2024 California Nonprofit of the Year by Assemblymember Gregg Hart.

CALM is a community-based mental health agency with a mission to prevent childhood trauma, heal children and families, and build resilient communities throughout Santa Barbara County. CALM’s pioneering, evidence-based services represent a continuum of care that interrupts intergenerational cycles of trauma. Each year, 2,500 clients receive therapy and mental health services through CALM’s clinics in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Lompoc, and thousands more receive community-based education and support.

“We are honored to be recognized by Assemblymember Hart as a 2024 Nonprofit of the Year. At CALM, we are doing transformative work every day. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our entire team, who continuously strive to make a positive impact in our community,” said Alana Walczak, CALM President and CEO.

Now in its ninth year, the Californian Nonprofit of the Year initiative provides the opportunity for each California state legislator to recognize a nonprofit organization doing outstanding work in their district. The program culminates with a celebratory luncheon at the Capitol on California Nonprofits Day, which this year is June 5.

“Nonprofit organizations touch the lives of millions of Californians in ways that can often go unrecognized,” said Geoff Green, CEO of the California Association of Nonprofits (CalNonprofits), a partner in this initiative. “Nonprofits are also a key economic driver in our state, accounting for 1 in 14 jobs. It’s important to recognize all they do.”

According to CalNonprofits, the nonprofit sector employs more than 1.2 million people and is the 4th largest industry in the state. California nonprofits generate more than $273 billion in revenue and bring in $40 billion in revenue from outside the state annually.

Each year, CALM serves thousands of children and families who would otherwise face significant barriers to mental health care. For more information about CALM and its programs, visit CALM’s website at calm4kids.org.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, please call 805-965-2376, or visit http://calm4kids.org.