Eight Young Women Receive Scholarships from the P.E.O. Sisterhood of Santa Barbara

The P. E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) has awarded five local seniors its prestigious P.E.O. STAR Scholarship. The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship is a highly competitive, one-time $2,500 scholarship recognizing women in their final year of high school who demonstrated outstanding leadership, academic achievement, extra-curricular activities and community service and who plan to pursue full or part time post-secondary education in the USA or Canada. These amazing young women are:

Victoria Chen

Dos Pueblos High School

Chapter AC, attending Harvard College

Jaiden Gengo

San Marcos High School

Chapter RO, attending UCLA

Hannah Huang

Dos Pueblos High School

Chapter OK, attending

UC San Diego

Samantha Landegger

Santa Barbara High School

Chapter QA, attending

Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo

Carley Neilsen

San Marcos High School

Chapter HD, attending UCLA

The following three young women were chosen to receive the P.E.O. Chapter HDMemorial Scholarship, created in memory of Lavonne C. Monroe, a dedicated longtime member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood. Upon meeting the eligibility requirements for this scholarship, each candidate was interviewed by the chapter’s philanthropies committee and evaluated based on academic performance and financial need, as well as character, extracurricular activities and community service. Each will receive this one-time $3,500 award for use in the following academic year.

These awesome young women are:

Natalie Martinez,

Carpinteria High School

attending Brown University

Boston, MA

Anelle Priebe-Garcia

Dos Pueblos High School

attending Cal Poly, San Luis

Obispo, CA

Adilene Quintero Ramirez

Lompoc High School

Attending Westmont College

Santa Barbara, CA

P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) has been celebrating women helping women reach for the stars for more than 155 years. Since its inception in 1869, the nonprofit organization has helped more than 125,000 women pursue educational goals by providing approximately $432 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans. The Sisterhood also owns and supports Cottey College. Through membership, the P.E.O. Sisterhood has brought together more than half a million women in the United States and Canada who are passionate about helping women advance through education while supporting and motivating them.