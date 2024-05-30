Eight Young Women Receive Scholarships from the P.E.O. Sisterhood of Santa Barbara
The P. E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) has awarded five local seniors its prestigious P.E.O. STAR Scholarship. The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship is a highly competitive, one-time $2,500 scholarship recognizing women in their final year of high school who demonstrated outstanding leadership, academic achievement, extra-curricular activities and community service and who plan to pursue full or part time post-secondary education in the USA or Canada. These amazing young women are:
Victoria Chen
Dos Pueblos High School
Chapter AC, attending Harvard College
Jaiden Gengo
San Marcos High School
Chapter RO, attending UCLA
Hannah Huang
Dos Pueblos High School
Chapter OK, attending
UC San Diego
Samantha Landegger
Santa Barbara High School
Chapter QA, attending
Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo
Carley Neilsen
San Marcos High School
Chapter HD, attending UCLA
The following three young women were chosen to receive the P.E.O. Chapter HDMemorial Scholarship, created in memory of Lavonne C. Monroe, a dedicated longtime member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood. Upon meeting the eligibility requirements for this scholarship, each candidate was interviewed by the chapter’s philanthropies committee and evaluated based on academic performance and financial need, as well as character, extracurricular activities and community service. Each will receive this one-time $3,500 award for use in the following academic year.
These awesome young women are:
Natalie Martinez,
Carpinteria High School
attending Brown University
Boston, MA
Anelle Priebe-Garcia
Dos Pueblos High School
attending Cal Poly, San Luis
Obispo, CA
Adilene Quintero Ramirez
Lompoc High School
Attending Westmont College
Santa Barbara, CA
P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) has been celebrating women helping women reach for the stars for more than 155 years. Since its inception in 1869, the nonprofit organization has helped more than 125,000 women pursue educational goals by providing approximately $432 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans. The Sisterhood also owns and supports Cottey College. Through membership, the P.E.O. Sisterhood has brought together more than half a million women in the United States and Canada who are passionate about helping women advance through education while supporting and motivating them.
